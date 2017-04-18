App that converts conductivity to concentration released by Mettler Toledo

The free new mobile app allows engineers and instrumentation professionals to convert between concentration and conductivity. It is available from the App Store, Google Play and MT.com.

METTLER TOLEDO Process Analytics announces the release of a smartphone/tablet app that converts conductivity readings to concentration levels and vice-versa.

One of the key applications for the measurement of electrolytic conductivity in process analytical chemistry is analyzing solution strength in concentration control or monitoring. The principle of this analytical method is based on pure salts and acids showing very distinctive electrolytic conductivity behavior at different concentrations in aqueous solutions.

The characteristic conductivity curves of chemical solutions are often hard to come by, as literature on the subject is limited and data are not published widely. With its free CONDverter app, METTLER TOLEDO Process Analytics provides a simple reference tool that allows the user to select a species from a list of typically used industrial chemicals and enter a concentration value.

CONDverter calculates and displays the corresponding conductivity value in a wide range of measurement units. The tool also works vice-versa, calculating concentration after entering a conductivity value.

"I was surprised to find no one's done this before,” says Eric Chan, conductivity product manager at METTLER TOLEDO Process Analytics. ”Converting between concentration and conductivity is a common requirement, and a handy tool on your phone makes life much easier."