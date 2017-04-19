Olympus receives prestigious iF awards for smart microscope designs

Globally renowned as a symbol of design excellence, the iF design awards celebrate the best in user-focused, ergonomic and efficient design. With over 5,000 submissions from 70 countries, Olympus Scientific Solutions Division has received two of these prestigious awards for its CX23 upright microscope and FLUOVIEW FV3000 confocal laser scanning microscope.

Focused on improving workflows for educational and routine microscopy, the CX23 features a compact design and updates to improve portability, usability and security. The low weight (5.9 kg) and stable metal frame of the CX23 make it a robust and cost-effective choice for use in the field as well as for use in an educational setting.

The fast and accurate FLUOVIEW FV3000 confocal microscope for detailed live cell and tissue imaging features exceptional resolution, sensitivity and speed. Its design featuring an intuitive software interface makes some of the most difficult challenges in modern science easy – enabling even novice users to generate high-quality data and images.

Recognition for both the FV3000 and the CX23 underlines the importance Olympus places on design excellence across its entire range of life science microscopes. Wolfgang Hempell, Head of Vertical Market Life Science EMEA at Olympus Europa commented: “We are delighted to have won two of these renowned awards” he said. “The fact that they have been awarded to two very different microscopes in our life science range demonstrates our commitment to improving our customers’ workflows with our detailed attention to high-performing functionality and user-friendly, ergonomic design that is reflected across our entire range.”

Founded in 1953, iF is one of the oldest truly independent design institutions in the world. It aims to identify, support and promote good design through organizing awards both for industry professionals and students. As described by a jury member on the iF design awards website: