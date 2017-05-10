Multi-modal workflows reflected in new ZEISS ZEN 2 imaging software

May 10, 2017

With the new release of the imaging software ZEISS ZEN 2 core, users in laboratories are now even more efficient. ZEISS ZEN 2 core is not only used as a powerful tool for image analysis and interactive control of microscopes. As a lab infrastructure solution ZEISS ZEN 2 core is reflecting multi-modal workflows in connected lab environments with a single general user interface (GUI).

The single-user application of ZEISS ZEN 2 core already supports new functions for image acquisition, image analysis, reporting and managing of sample data. Correlative workflows connect light, digital and electron microscopes for more meaningful analysis. Advanced automation makes work easier and more reproducible. With the help of database interfaces, users use standardized workflows and exchange consistent analysis data between different microscopes, offline workstations, and laboratory sites.

Source:

Zeiss

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

ZEISS highlights range of solutions ideal for Medical Technology market at MD&M East
High flexibility and throughput for live cell imaging with the new Zeiss Celldiscoverer 7
Microscope cameras with CMOS sensor and high acquisition speed released by Zeiss
New generation of FIB-SEMs presented by Zeiss
ZEISS and University of California Berkeley launch public-private partnership to support brain microscopy Innovation Center
Better visualization in complex reconstructive surgery with ZEISS Opmi Pentero 800 surgical microscope

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Three in five teenagers surveyed by the British Skin Foundation reported ‘a fall in self-confidence’ as the biggest impact that acne has on their lives. From my experience as a dermatologist I find that those with acne can often feel unsupported, socially isolated and become withdrawn.

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Advancing safety in healthcare products

True benefit from healthcare products requires an unrelenting focus on patient- and consumer-centered safety, a principle that is at the heart of J&J’s Credo and is embodied in the mission of the Office of the Chief Medical Officer (OCMO).

Advancing safety in healthcare products

More Content from Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH

See all content from Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH