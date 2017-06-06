Olympus BX53 microscope delivers outstanding brightness and true-to-life images for life science applications

June 6, 2017

Olympus BX53 Microscope with High-Luminosity LED Provides Bright, Sharp Images in Challenging Life Science Applications

With an LED illuminator equivalent to a 100-watt halogen lamp, the Olympus BX53 microscope delivers outstanding brightness and true-to-life images. The BX53’s ergonomic design and ease of use make it an ideal system for clinical laboratories, while the LED illuminator’s brightness makes the system an excellent solution for multi-head teaching systems.

The BX53’s high-luminosity LED illuminator enables researchers to clearly see the purple, cyan, and pink dyes that are commonly used in life science applications. Its consistent color temperature also helps speed up the observation workflow since users don’t have to waste time adjusting a color filter. With the BX53, users experience the brightness and color reproduction of a 100-watt halogen lamp in a long-life, low-maintenance LED illuminator.

Related Stories

The BX53’s integrated Light Intensity Manager and ergonomic design make it comfortable and convenient to use in transmitted light applications. This Light Intensity Manager also enables users to specify a preset brightness level for each objective. Using a coded nosepiece, the Light Intensity Manager automatically adjusts the brightness level when a user changes the magnification, enabling fast, efficient observation.

The bright LED makes the BX53 excellent for multi-head discussion setups; up to 26 observation heads can be connected, and all users will still see the same clear, bright image. For fluorescence applications, a suite of features, including an integrated fly-eye lens, high-performance fluorescence filters, and a shutter that prevents autofluorescence of the transmitted light path, deliver even fluorescence images across the entire field of view and an improved signal-to-noise ratio.

The BX53 microscope is fully customizable, with modular units that enable different types of observations. Users can choose their condenser, nosepiece, stage, objectives, and intermediate objectives optimized for observation methods including polarized light, phase contrast, and fluorescence. Options for microscope automation are also available, including a motorized nosepiece. For added comfort, users can position the motorized nosepiece controls near the focus handle, allowing the system can be conveniently controlled without the user having to take their eyes off the sample.

Source:

http://www.olympus-ims.com/en/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

4K Ultra high definition introduced to microscopy
Exceptional user comfort during long periods of routine microscope observation from Olympus CX43 and CX33 microscopes
Olympus cell counter R1 automatic cell counting in 15
Faster and more accurate multi well time-lapse acquisition with new Olympus Z-Drift Compensation IX3-ZDC2 system
Olympus launches new CKX-CCSW cell confluency checker software
Mechanical properties of bone revealed through micro-indentation testing
Real-time and fluorescence imaging with the Olympus DP74 color microscope camera
Olympus receives prestigious iF awards for smart microscope designs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Innovation in natural health supplementation

The market has changed quite a lot. When I first investigated the industry, and launched BetterYou the natural heath industry was the domain of the educated few. People did a lot of research before they walked into a health store; they knew the questions they wanted to ask and expected quite a good deal of information in return.

Innovation in natural health supplementation

Guide to solvent evaporation

Solvent removal covers a broad range of Chemical, Biological and Analytical applications where it is necessary to either remove an existing solvent from a solution completely, or to concentrate the solvent to facilitate analysis of a molecule of interest. This could be a single sample or many samples in parallel.

Guide to solvent evaporation

More Content from Olympus Life Science Solutions

See all content from Olympus Life Science Solutions
You might also like... ×
Olympus launches new Microscopy web store for easy, convenient shopping experience