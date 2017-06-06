Olympus BX53 microscope delivers outstanding brightness and true-to-life images for life science applications

Olympus BX53 Microscope with High-Luminosity LED Provides Bright, Sharp Images in Challenging Life Science Applications

With an LED illuminator equivalent to a 100-watt halogen lamp, the Olympus BX53 microscope delivers outstanding brightness and true-to-life images. The BX53’s ergonomic design and ease of use make it an ideal system for clinical laboratories, while the LED illuminator’s brightness makes the system an excellent solution for multi-head teaching systems.

The BX53’s high-luminosity LED illuminator enables researchers to clearly see the purple, cyan, and pink dyes that are commonly used in life science applications. Its consistent color temperature also helps speed up the observation workflow since users don’t have to waste time adjusting a color filter. With the BX53, users experience the brightness and color reproduction of a 100-watt halogen lamp in a long-life, low-maintenance LED illuminator.

The BX53’s integrated Light Intensity Manager and ergonomic design make it comfortable and convenient to use in transmitted light applications. This Light Intensity Manager also enables users to specify a preset brightness level for each objective. Using a coded nosepiece, the Light Intensity Manager automatically adjusts the brightness level when a user changes the magnification, enabling fast, efficient observation.

The bright LED makes the BX53 excellent for multi-head discussion setups; up to 26 observation heads can be connected, and all users will still see the same clear, bright image. For fluorescence applications, a suite of features, including an integrated fly-eye lens, high-performance fluorescence filters, and a shutter that prevents autofluorescence of the transmitted light path, deliver even fluorescence images across the entire field of view and an improved signal-to-noise ratio.

The BX53 microscope is fully customizable, with modular units that enable different types of observations. Users can choose their condenser, nosepiece, stage, objectives, and intermediate objectives optimized for observation methods including polarized light, phase contrast, and fluorescence. Options for microscope automation are also available, including a motorized nosepiece. For added comfort, users can position the motorized nosepiece controls near the focus handle, allowing the system can be conveniently controlled without the user having to take their eyes off the sample.