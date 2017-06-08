Bedfont Scientific selected as finalist for Maidstone Business Awards

June 8, 2017

Second-generation family business, Bedfont®, has made it through to the final round of the Maidstone Business Awards 2017

Formed as a partnership between Equilibrium PR and Best Business Events, the Maidstone Business Awards is debuting this year, giving businesses across Maidstone the opportunity to shout about their achievements with the shortlisted finalists attending an Awards Ceremony on 14th June. The awards available give Maidstone businesses the chance to be recognized for their strengths and strides in the following categories:  Start-up, Small Business, Creative/Digital, Customer Service, Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Hospitality.

Bedfont®, who is a second-generation family company that has specialized in the design and manufacture of breath analysis medical devices for over 40 years, is pleased to announce it has been shortlisted as a finalist for Small Business of the Year.

Jason Smith, managing director, commented:

There are many reasons why we entered the Small Business of the Year category for the Maidstone Business Awards. It is a great accolade that will give our existing and future customers confidence in us because we have achieved so much; despite there only being 38 employees, we have over 10 very niche medical products, each of which we export to over 70 countries worldwide. But moreover, it will be an honor for our passionate and dedicated employees; they make the Bedfont® family and are the reason we are where we are today, innovating health, one breath at a time. We look forward to attending the Awards Ceremony on the 14th June and would like to wish all 26 finalists good luck.

Marcus Chrysostomou, owner of Equilibrium PR and the co-founder of the Maidstone Business Award, said:

We are really pleased that Bedfont® Scientific entered the first ever Maidstone Business Awards. Our independent judges have shortlisted 5 companies, including Bedfont®, for the Small Business award. We wish them and the other businesses the best of luck.

Source:

https://www.bedfont.com/news/home/bedfont-scientific-ltd-shortlisted-as-a-finalist-for-small-business-of-the-year-award-in-the-maidstone-business-awards

