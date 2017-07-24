Likarda uses INTEGRA’s VIAFLO ASSIST to automate cell-based assay development

July 24, 2017

INTEGRA has published a new video that demonstrates how US-based biotech contract research specialists Likarda LLC are using their VIAFLO ASSIST to cost effectively develop high throughput cell based assays for their customers.

Early phase drug discovery research requires the highest level of accurate and reproducible testing in order to give you the proof to move confidently forward. While Likarda developed and uses a proprietary approach to 3D cell-based testing, the results of these types of tests and others rely on the integrity of the data. In an environment where 'time is money' Likarda clients rely on the speed at which the company can provide quick and accurate results. By investing in robots like the INTEGRA VIAFLO ASSIST, Likarda has managed to bring speed, accuracy, precision and flexibility to its research and drug discovery.

Related Stories

Given the multi-well microplates used in Likarda contract research, having multi-channel pipettes is essential to workflow. After careful review of different automation solutions Likarda chose the INTEGRA VIAFLO ASSIST to run a single plate at a time for preliminary experiments, early assay development or pilot studies. They have found that the VIAFLO ASSIST removes the risk of less reproducible results compared to manual pipetting, and its electronic pipettes increase the reproducibility of prolonged pipetting protocols such as serial dilutions, plate filling and reagent addition. Further Likarda reports that the intuitive touchscreen control software and ergonomic one-handed operation of the affordably-priced VIAFLO ASSIST has enabled them to save time developing high throughput assays and lower the cost of this contract work for its customers.

Source:

https://www.integra-biosciences.com/en/news/3d-cell-culture-approach-using-multichannel-pipetting-robot

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News | Automation & Sample Preparation

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Integra's guide explains benefits of using a peristaltic pump
INTEGRA releases multichannel version of EVOLVE manual pipette
INTEGRA launches new plate holder that enables 1536-well pipetting on VIAFLO 384
Electronic pipette by Integra adopted by Neoteryx LLC
INTEGRA launches new version of popular pipette range with motorized tip spacing technology
Avoiding misaligned pipetting tips
The Integra Mediajet provides perfect preparation of petri dishes
INTEGRA offer range of high quality multichannel reservoirs with reusable bases

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Healthcare data breaches in England

According to Accenture’s survey of 1,000 consumers in England one-in-eight (13 per cent) have had their personal medical information stolen from technology systems. More than half (68 per cent) of English consumers said they want to have at least some involvement in keeping their healthcare data secured, whereas only a quarter (28 per cent) said that they have such involvement today.

Healthcare data breaches in England

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

The first thing is, to always remember that we're dealing with a living drug, cells, which are very sensitive to environmental conditions, such as temperature and humidity etc. All of those things can impact on the viability of the drug and its effectiveness.

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

The pharma and biotech industry continues to struggle to make progress with gender diversity. A recent Credit Suisse report shows that management diversity, as defined by percentage of women in senior management roles, has decreased globally from 18.9 percent in 2014 to 15.5 percent in 2016.

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

More Content from INTEGRA Biosciences

See all content from INTEGRA Biosciences
You might also like... ×
Increasing reproducibility and accuracy of tissue typing protocols