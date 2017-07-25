Safe-weighing in 3 steps with the new Mettler Toledo white paper

July 25, 2017

Anyone who uses scales know they have limits; a small kitchen scale wouldn’t be used to weigh a watermelon, nor would a pharmacist using that same scale to dispense medication. The first example is an issue of capacity, while the second would actually risk someone’s health.

These illustrations show why it is important to have the right balance for the process. METTLER TOLEDO’s new white paper, “Safe Weighing Range Ensures Accurate Results”, explains how objectively defining a balance’s accuracy and establishing a safe-weighing range can ensure a given balance is capable of meeting measurement needs.

Related Stories

A balance’s safe-weighing range lies between its scientifically calculated lower limit and maximum capacity. Establishment of this range takes into account the balance’s minimum weight, the safety factor applied according to process tolerance, and the balance’s maximum capacity. These parameters encompass issues such as:

  • Acceptable quality: How much variation can be had and still create an acceptable end-product?
  • Measurement uncertainty: What errors are likely to impact the final result?
  • Process tolerance: Beyond what point can a value no longer be accepted in the process?

Generally, balance results can be considered reliable when measurement uncertainty is smaller than process tolerance, minimum weight is smaller than the smallest net weight to be weighed, and measurements lie within the safe-weighing range.

Source:

Mettler Toledo

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags:

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Mettler Toledo webinar explores using TOPEM for modern thermal analysis
Mettler Toledo covers all aspects of the lean laboratory approach
Mettler Toledo deliver increased lab efficiency through 2-part Lean Laboratory webinars
METTLER TOLEDO offers free e-Learning course and certificate on Routine Balance Testing
METTLER TOLEDO releases new ‘8 Wastes’ lean lab guide to help optimize routine workflows
Determining glass transition with thermal analysis, a new webinar by Mettler Toledo
Mettler Toledo webinar explores thermal analysis of thermoplastics
Mettler-Toledo Safeline develop HDS Pipeline Metal Detectors for vacuum filling

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

This test, which we have branded SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, came with the acquisition of a company in the Netherlands called NovioGendix. They developed a prototype assay, so they did most of the heavy lifting in terms of discovering the two specific biomarkers that are currently in the product. These biomarkers are tuned towards the detection of what I call clinically significant prostate cancer.

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

Healthcare data breaches in England

According to Accenture’s survey of 1,000 consumers in England one-in-eight (13 per cent) have had their personal medical information stolen from technology systems. More than half (68 per cent) of English consumers said they want to have at least some involvement in keeping their healthcare data secured, whereas only a quarter (28 per cent) said that they have such involvement today.

Healthcare data breaches in England

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

The first thing is, to always remember that we're dealing with a living drug, cells, which are very sensitive to environmental conditions, such as temperature and humidity etc. All of those things can impact on the viability of the drug and its effectiveness.

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

More Content from Mettler-Toledo Ltd.

See all content from Mettler-Toledo Ltd.
You might also like... ×
Improved processes with Mettler Toledo's expanded robotic mass comparator portfolio