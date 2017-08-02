Close relationship with distributors helps Bedfont Scientific achieve international success

August 2, 2017

Small family business, Bedfont® exports to over 70 countries worldwide, but just how do they do it?

Established in 1976, Bedfont® is a second-generation family business that specializes in the design and manufacture of breath analysis medical devices. Despite being a small company of only 38 employees, Bedfont® is revered as a pioneer in the breath analysis market with their products now available in over 76 countries and export business accounting for over 75% of its annual turnover.

Jason Smith, managing director, explains:

Bedfont® operates through an unprecedented network of appointed distributors. We regard our distributors as an extension of the Bedfont® family and this is shown through the longevity of our working relationships. In fact, one of our oldest distributors was established in Austria in 1988 by my father, Trevor, and that relationship continues today with the distributor’s daughter.

Andy Smith, sales manager, adds:

By working closely with our distributors we are able to work with KOLS to push legislation, have insight into the markets in regards to competition and even tailor-make versions of our products to meet the market-specific demands of each country we export to. We maintain such a close relationship with our distributors by hosting annual distributor meetings to discuss ways to market products, any barriers that may exist and how to overcome them. Our latest distributor meeting took place in Japan this year and was hosted by one of our top distributors Harada Corporation.

Yonemura Yusuke, general manager at Harada Corporation, comments:

It was a great honour to host the Bedfont® Far East Distributor Meeting in Japan. We really appreciate Bedfont® giving us the opportunity to meet other distributors and share experiences we have all had in each country. It was a great opportunity to teach, learn and make new connections.

Source:

https://www.bedfont.com/news/home/the-key-to-bedfont-scientific-ltds-international-success-

Posted in: Business / Finance

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Bedfont Scientific's new Smokerlyzer offers quick and non-invasive method to measure foetal CO levels
Bedfont's kids club helps maintain a healthy work-life balance for employees
Bedfont Scientific named as one of top 25 companies on the Future List
Bedfont Scientific receives Small Business of the Year 2017 award
Bedfont Scientific teams up with GPs to implement FeNO testing to improve asthma care
Bedfont family updates brand to reflect core values and future ideas
Bedfont Scientific signs OEM deal with Laborie for Gastrolyzer range of breath monitors
Bedfont introduces GastroCH4ECK Gastrolyzer to help detect gastrointestinal disorders

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Victories Over Cancer is about enabling those affected by cancer to enjoy more of life’s meaning full moments and making cancer more manageable. At Janssen, we're really thinking about the elimination of cancer, and we take a very deliberate approach to that.

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Perioperative practice is quite a specialised area focused on patients who are undergoing surgery. Patients come to theatre for a reason, usually to have an operation or procedure that will correct a condition or perhaps alleviate discomfort.

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market

There are two main challenges and both relate to manufacturing. The first one is to make sure you can manufacture therapies with reasonable costs and the second one is to make sure that you can balance the capacity you need with the demands.

Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Bedfont Scientific offers chance to win new Smokerlyzer for World No Tobacco Day