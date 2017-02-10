Bedfont family updates brand to reflect core values and future ideas

February 10, 2017 at 6:33 AM

New year, new face and new brand for Bedfont® as Jason Smith, new managing director, is shaking things up for the 40 year old company.

Bedfont®, established in 1976, has specialised in the design and manufacture of exhaled breath and gas analysis products since before Jason was born. However, now he has succeeded his father, Trevor, as managing director, Jason feels that it’s the ideal time to update the brand, so that recent changes and Bedfont’s future can be reflected in its imaging.

The reason for the rebrand is that 2016 was a big year for Bedfont® which led to a lot of developments within the business and we sold our NOxBOX range of intensive care units to focus on our core business of breath analysis as well as celebrating 40 years of business.

Jason comments:

As we focus more on breath analysis, having sold the intensive care range, we have changed a bubble from green to purple to represent our NObreath® FeNO monitor which is helping to improve asthma management. We have also included our establishment date because even though we want the world to see how new and innovative our ideas are, we still want them to know that we’ve been a long-standing established company, since 1976.

More significant than the logo with this rebrand is the new slogan, “Our family, innovating health, for yours.” Again, we feel that it is crucial that the rebrand reflects our core values and purpose as a company and we feel this slogan does exactly that. What is important about this new slogan is that we are still innovating health, that is not changing, but we are expanding. The Bedfont® family is not just the Smith family, but all of our dedicated employees and distributors and we all share the same goal of providing the best service and products to improve healthcare worldwide.

Watch the Bedfont® family rebrand here:

Source:

https://www.bedfont.com/news/home/our-family-innovating-health-for-yours1

