Even skin shedding can impact weighing accuracy - Mettler Toledo release tips for weight handling

Test weights are one of the most important tools used to ensure the accuracy of scales and balances.

Skin is the largest organ of the human body, and it sheds more than 30,000 dead cells per minute. This debris mixed with the skin’s natural oils can stick to test weights. If not attended to, this blend of cell husks and grease can adversely affect the results of routine testing.

However, there are steps that can be taken to ensure test weights remain accurate and have a longer service life. These include not touching weights with bare hands, storing weights near the balance so the temperature remains constant between them, and not cleaning weights with chemicals that can mar outer surfaces.

These and other test-weight handling aspects that affect accuracy include understanding the reasons physical damage occurs to test weights of all sizes, as well as actions that ensure safe handling to promote ongoing weighing accuracy.

