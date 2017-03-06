MilliporeSigma launches water purification innovation Milli-Q® IQ 7000 system at Pittcon 2017

MilliporeSigma today announced the global launch of the Milli-Q® IQ 7000 system, the seventh-generation Milli-Q® water purification innovation. This launch marks 50 years of providing ultrapure water to scientists in laboratories all over the world.

The company announced details about the water purification system during a press briefing at the Pittcon Conference & Expo 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.

“While there have been tremendous advancements in the lab, today’s scientists continue to seek ways to improve reproducibility and reliability of data,” said Udit Batra, Member of the Executive Board, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and CEO, MilliporeSigma.

Our customers are looking for compact, ergonomic systems and software so that they can advance science, further faster. Our new lab water system addresses these pain points, allowing scientists to focus on problem solving, without worrying about the purity of their water. This new system reflects our legacy of pioneering innovations in lab water purification.”

For half a century, MilliporeSigma has been the partner of choice for water purification systems and services for lab scientists who need to ensure their water is free of contaminants.

To ensure that MilliporeSigma’s new water purification systems meet customers’ evolving needs, the company combined customer feedback with its engineering and technical expertise to develop the Milli-Q® IQ 7000 system—an even smaller, easier-to-use, device, designed with:

ech2o® mercury-free UV lamps for the photoxidation of organic contaminants

Purification cartridges that are 33 percent smaller than previous versions

High-definition digital touchscreen similar to a mobile phone display for simple operation

Easy connection to lab networks through an integrated data management system that allows quick, easy access to information Includes custom reporting and global system data archive fortraceability and paperless environment for generating reports

Hibernation mode to maintain system water quality with reduced energy consumption

Ergonomic, precise dispensing wheel with a wider range of ultrapure water dispensing options—from drop-by-drop up to 2 liters per minute

Smaller footprint, free of tubing / cables for a smaller, clutter-free workspace

MilliporeSigma’s leading brand, Milli-Q® water, has become synonymous with ultrapure lab water, and is the most cited brand in peer-reviewed publications.Milli-Q® systems have purification media that are tested and designed exclusively for MilliporeSigma, allowing the company to provide the best water quality to labs across the world. MilliporeSigma’s Milli-Q® IQ 7000 system is the first product in an offering that will replace the existing bench-top Milli-Q® Advantage A10 systems. It will be available for purchase in April 2017.