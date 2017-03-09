SCION Instruments launches CompassCDS 4.0 with new features and capabilities

SCION Instruments, a global supplier of GC, GCMS and Chromatography Data Systems is pleased to announce the release of CompassCDS version 4.0 with new features and capabilities which extend its applicability to a wider range of laboratories. The Company announces CompassCDS 4.0 on its booth #1644 at Pittcon from March 5-9, 2017.

Built on the history of Varian and Bruker, CompassCDS brings more than 20 years of customer experience and development to the desktop. It provides a user-friendly and application-rich GUI with unique integration and extended calculation and reporting capabilities. Additionally, industry-, function-, and application-specific add-ons and plug-ins are available to fit a wide range of specific laboratory needs. Robust in design for 24/7 operations it scales from standalone to enterprise-wide client/server installations with centralized system administration and data management. CompassCDS from SCION also complies with national and international regulations and guidelines including 21CFR11 and ISO/IEC 17025.

New features launched in CompassCDS 4.0 include:

HPLC instrument support for Agilent’s 1100 and 12xx LC series (support of other manufacturers’ HPLC will be added in future releases)

3D data acquisition from PDA/FLD HPLC detectors

Processing of 3D data including chromatogram and spectra extraction, library search, purity calculations, etc.

AnIML support (converter and viewer) for long-term archiving of raw (2D/3D) and meta data

Multi-language support with Chinese being the first addition and other languages to follow

Together these additions in Compass CDS 4.0 extend the applicability of CompassCDS from the initial focus on Refineries and Petrochem/Chem into Pharma/Biotech and Food, contributing largely to automate processes and workflows in R&D, IPC and QC of intermediates and final products.

CompassCDS is the premier choice for multi-vendor, multi-instrument GC and LC laboratories. The new functionality for support for Agilent LC instruments is added to the ability to control GCs from SCION, Bruker, Varian, and Agilent. To discuss the benefits of the newly launched version 4.0 of CompassCDS, visit booth #1644.