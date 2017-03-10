Excelitas Technologies to showcase X-Cite Fluorescence Illuminators for Microscopy & Analytical Instrumentation at ABRF 2017

March 10, 2017 at 8:07 AM

Excelitas Technologies® Corp., a global technology leader delivering innovative, customized photonic solutions, will showcase its X-Cite® Fluorescence Illuminators for Microscopy & Analytical Instrumentation at ABRF (Association of Biomolecular Resource Facilities) 2017 in San Diego, CA.

WHAT: Products on display at Excelitas’ exhibit (Booth 424) include:

  • X-Cite 120LEDBoost: X-Cite 120LEDBoost includes the same key features and mercury-free benefits as the original X-Cite 120LED broad-spectrum solution, with 40% more power for improved fluorophore excitation. It offers superior optical power and exceptional field uniformity at the specimen level with the broadest spectrum of fluorescence illumination through manual, PC and TTL control. X-Cite 120LEDBoost’s innovative design features long life LEDs to deliver peace of mind and simplicity to researchers.
  • X-Cite 120LEDmini: X-Cite 120LEDmini is a compact and simple to use white-light LED light source for fluorescence imaging applications. Through direct coupling, X-Cite 120LEDmini delivers superior LED illumination and exceptional field uniformity at the specimen level with the broadest spectrum of fluorescence excitation for routinely used fluorophores. With manual, PC and TTL control, X-Cite 120LEDmini also provides convenient control options for any instrument configuration, from basic to fully automated operation. Its LEDs are guaranteed for 20,000 hours, making X-Cite 120LEDmini virtually maintenance-free with no lamp or light guide components to replace.

WHEN: March 25 – 27, 2017

WHERE: Town and Country Resort & Convention Center, San Diego, CA. Excelitas Booth 424.

Source:

http://www.excelitas.com/Pages/News_Events/Press_Release_3_8_2017.aspx

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Qioptiq to unveil new wavelength pairing for iFLEX-Gemini laser series at SPIE Photonics West

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Mobile device management strategy in healthcare

Jamf’s mission is very simple: we want to help organizations succeed with Apple devices. It's a very broad mission, Apple devices are getting used increasingly more in businesses, for example healthcare providers and in a variety of other industries, such as education. Our goal is to help them succeed with Apple devices to either empower their employees, empower their teachers or students, and help IT be more effective and efficient.

Mobile device management strategy in healthcare

Losing Energy vs. Losing Samples, Trade-offs in Sample Storage

The global biopreservation market was valued at $2 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $3.7B US by 2020. Z-SC1 is operating in the biopreservation equipment segment of this market, especially dealing with mechanical freezers.

Losing Energy vs. Losing Samples, Trade-offs in Sample Storage

More Content from Excelitas

See all content from Excelitas
You might also like... ×
Excelitas launches new X-Cite Vitae vIR system for endoscopy and surgical visualization applications