Excelitas Technologies to showcase X-Cite Fluorescence Illuminators for Microscopy & Analytical Instrumentation at ABRF 2017

Excelitas Technologies® Corp., a global technology leader delivering innovative, customized photonic solutions, will showcase its X-Cite® Fluorescence Illuminators for Microscopy & Analytical Instrumentation at ABRF (Association of Biomolecular Resource Facilities) 2017 in San Diego, CA.

WHAT: Products on display at Excelitas’ exhibit (Booth 424) include:

X-Cite 120LEDBoost: X-Cite 120LEDBoost includes the same key features and mercury-free benefits as the original X-Cite 120LED broad-spectrum solution, with 40% more power for improved fluorophore excitation. It offers superior optical power and exceptional field uniformity at the specimen level with the broadest spectrum of fluorescence illumination through manual, PC and TTL control. X-Cite 120LEDBoost’s innovative design features long life LEDs to deliver peace of mind and simplicity to researchers.

X-Cite 120LEDmini: X-Cite 120LEDmini is a compact and simple to use white-light LED light source for fluorescence imaging applications. Through direct coupling, X-Cite 120LEDmini delivers superior LED illumination and exceptional field uniformity at the specimen level with the broadest spectrum of fluorescence excitation for routinely used fluorophores. With manual, PC and TTL control, X-Cite 120LEDmini also provides convenient control options for any instrument configuration, from basic to fully automated operation. Its LEDs are guaranteed for 20,000 hours, making X-Cite 120LEDmini virtually maintenance-free with no lamp or light guide components to replace.

