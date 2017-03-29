Webinar on calibration and routine testing for laboratory equipment

A new webinar from METTLER TOLEDO gives participants the information they need to comply with requirements while maintaining the highest quality.

Calibration, qualification, and the appropriate level of routine testing for laboratory instruments are critical to ensuring high-quality results and maintaining GMP and USP compliance. In a new webinar from METTLER TOLEDO entitled “Calibration and Qualification of Laboratory Instruments in accordance with GMP requirements“ these requirements are explained. The challenge is to determine how to put the regulations into practice—to be confident in complying with the requirements without an excessive amount of effort—without compromising product quality.

During this 60-minute recorded webinar, presented by Ian Ciesniewski from Mettler-Toledo and Ed Szczesny, Quality Assurance expert from Rhodes Pharmaceuticals, viewers will learn about all aspects of calibration, verification, and routine testing necessary to ensure quality and USP and GLP/GMP compliance, with a focus on laboratory weighing instruments.

The presentation explains how to achieve effective calibration, including determination of measurement uncertainty, in accordance with GMP and USP requirements; describes the roles and responsibilities of different parties with regards to qualification processes (EQ/IQ/OQ/PQ—equipment qualification, installation qualification, operational qualification and performance qualification) and the relation to standard operating procedures; and draws attention to the impact of risk-based routine testing on the quality, efficiency and cost-optimization of laboratory weighing processes.