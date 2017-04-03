Instrument for flurometric analysis given to research lab by DeNovix

DeNovix Inc., a developer and manufacturer of life science instrumentation for bio-research, will donate a limited edition DS-11 FX+ Spectrophotometer / Fluorometer to a research lab. The winner, randomly chosen from entries to the company’s drawing, will be announced at the conclusion of the annual AACR meeting being held in Washington D.C. April 1 – 5, 2017.

Researchers from around the world have signed up to the company’s free-to-enter drawing at www.denovix.com/pink. Participants gain entries to win by completing simple on-line tasks such as visiting a product page, visiting the DeNovix Facebook page, sharing the contest with colleagues, etc.

DeNovix Business Director Kevin Kelley stated:

We wanted to donate this instrument in honor of researchers working in cancer research or one of any number of critically important bio-research fields. The pink instrument is truly a one-of-a-kind. We opened up the contest to labs around the world and the response has been truly amazing. We have entries from every corner of the earth. It will be very exciting to see what lab wins and what type of discoveries we are helping them to make.”

The DS-11 FX+ is a stand-alone instrument engineered for rapid and accurate UV-Vis and fluorometric analysis across a wide range of applications and industries. The system includes DeNovix’ custom Android™ operating software, Wi-Fi / Ethernet network connectivity and a glove-compatible HD touch screen. Each new instrument is calibrated for life, maintenance free and backed by an industry-leading three-year factory warranty.

The primary applications for the instrument are UV-Vis measurements for nucleic acid and protein quantification, kinetic studies and microbial cell quantification. The intuitive interface helps users quickly create custom methods that may be defined and saved in password-protected accounts.

Results are automatically stored and easily exported to e-mail, USB, network folders, network printers, LIMS, USB drives and label printers. IQ/OQ documentation and performance verification software is available to help achieve compliance in GLP/GMP environments.