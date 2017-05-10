Improved processes with Mettler Toledo's expanded robotic mass comparator portfolio

When calibrating weight sets, manual handling comes with inherent risks. Automating the process using METTLER TOLEDO’s e_Line and a_Line robotic mass comparators helps to eliminate these risks while significantly increasing throughput.

Manual weight calibration is a time-consuming, monotonous process that demands high concentration, particularly when handling small weights. The risk of losing a weight, placing the weight off-center, misreading a balance display, or writing down an incorrect number is a constant possibility. Process interruptions heighten error risk and hurt productivity.

Automating the weight calibration process significantly reduces and even potentially eliminates manual handling risks. Here are seven ways METTLER TOLEDO’s expanded robotic mass comparator portfolio helps to improve processes, reduce per-calibration costs, and ensure the highest accuracy in weight calibration.

1. Improved efficiency and productivity. By storing up to 100 weights in the weight magazine, a robotic mass comparator opens the possibility to run calibrations of multiple weight sets and operate 24 hours a day. By combining multiple systems, overall productivity can be multiplied while combining different models enhances calibration range. Highly specialized software allows pre-programed 1-to-1 comparisons or disseminations, further enhancing both security and throughput.

2. Fewer errors. Automating the weight calibration process minimizes errors such as weight mix-ups, imprecise placement, and poor transcription.

3. Minimized uncertainty. METTLER TOLEDO’s new comparator portfolio provides the ability to calibrate weights from 0.05 mg to 20 kg automatically. By combining comparators that offer the highest performance with highly accurate weight placement, each measurement is executed with excellent precision to produce results of the highest accuracy.

4. Simplified dissemination. Combining multiple comparators provides the user with the ability to automatically and seamlessly disseminate a weight set from 1kg down to the smallest available weights while establishing full traceability to a set standard.

5. Highest accuracy. Accurate results are assured by METTLER TOLEDO’s decades of solid expertise developing mass comparators. The ability to post-process the measured values using captured environmental data to calculate both true mass and conventional mass results in the best calibration accuracy available.

6. Protection of valuable reference weights. Reference weights experience less abrasion if handled by an automated system rather than manually. Reference weights remain within the tolerance of their accuracy classes longer.

7. Cost optimization. Not only does the ability to calibrate overnight enhance throughput, but resources can also be allocated more efficiently by allowing operators to focus on other higher value laboratory tasks.

Portfolio highlights include newly developed e_Line tabletop robotic mass comparators, which are an ideal first step into automating calibration workflows. The e5 and e100 models cover a range from 1 mg to 100 g and offer a resolution approaching nano-accuracy. Automation in this range helps cover the most labor-intensive calibrations in an operator’s workload. Full-size a_Line robotic mass comparators offer an excellent solution for higher throughput and higher accuracy measurements.