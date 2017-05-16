Deep-well plate removes risk of false peaks in uHPLC and MS applications

May 16, 2017

The new Glass Vial Deep-well plate from Porvair Sciences is designed to ensure that absolutely no extractables or leachates are present in a withdrawn sample, thereby removing the risk of false peaks in sensitive uHPLC and MS applications.

Related Stories

This high-quality product combines 96 x 1ml tapered or flat bottomed glass vials held firmly in each well of a 2ml 96 Deep-well plate.  Porvair Glass Vial Deep-well plates are less costly than solid glass plates and are precisely manufactured to comply with ANSI/SLAS dimensions to ensure complete compatibility with automated equipment.

Complimented by a snug fitting silicone cap mat which seals each vial individually, with a pre-scored septum, Porvair Glass Vial Deep-well plates allow an autosampler to pierce each septum and withdraw sample from each sealed vial with high precision and reproducibility.

Source:

Porvair

Posted in: Business / Finance | Life Sciences News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Porvair announce record sales of microplate evaporators
France-based pharmaceutical company deploys Porvair Sciences' Ultravap Mistral in medicinal chemistry department
Porvair Sciences to demonstrate sample preparation products for Lab Automation facilities at ELRIG Symposium
J.G. Finneran Associates acquired by Porvair plc
Blowdown evaporator that’s automation-ready
Porvair Microlute SPE sample preparation system offers fast, trouble-free alternative to cartridges
Microplate specifically for seed genomics designed by Porvair Sciences
Porvair Sciences extends range of high performance PCR plates

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Depression in elite athletes

Our main findings showed that high-performance athletes were just as likely as non-athletes to report mild or more severe depressive symptoms.

Depression in elite athletes

Analyzing single-cell RNA data in pre-malignant tumors

RNA sequencing is basically the isolation of RNA from cells and the use of reverse transcriptase to turn the RNA into DNA. You can then use your standard DNA sequencing technologies to quantify the cDNA that you obtained from the reverse transcription reaction.

Analyzing single-cell RNA data in pre-malignant tumors

Boosting clinical trial research in London

Richmond Pharmacology have opened their fourth clinical trial facility and the new site has been used for this type of work for more than 30 years. It's in an ideal location embedded in the University and teaching hospital campus.

Boosting clinical trial research in London

More Content from Porvair Sciences Limited

See all content from Porvair Sciences Limited
You might also like... ×
Porvair Sciences to launch new microplate for genomics at Analytica 2016