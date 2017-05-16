Deep-well plate removes risk of false peaks in uHPLC and MS applications

The new Glass Vial Deep-well plate from Porvair Sciences is designed to ensure that absolutely no extractables or leachates are present in a withdrawn sample, thereby removing the risk of false peaks in sensitive uHPLC and MS applications.

This high-quality product combines 96 x 1ml tapered or flat bottomed glass vials held firmly in each well of a 2ml 96 Deep-well plate. Porvair Glass Vial Deep-well plates are less costly than solid glass plates and are precisely manufactured to comply with ANSI/SLAS dimensions to ensure complete compatibility with automated equipment.

Complimented by a snug fitting silicone cap mat which seals each vial individually, with a pre-scored septum, Porvair Glass Vial Deep-well plates allow an autosampler to pierce each septum and withdraw sample from each sealed vial with high precision and reproducibility.