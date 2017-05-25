Bedfont Scientific offers chance to win new Smokerlyzer for World No Tobacco Day

Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. who have produced the Smokerlyzer® to help people quit smoking, gives smoking cessation clinics worldwide the chance to win a new Smokerlyzer® for World No Tobacco Day

Organized by the World Health Organization (WHO), World No Tobacco Day falls annually on 31st May and 2017 marks its 30th anniversary. A day dedicated to tobacco abstinence as well as the awareness of the negative side effects of tobacco use and smoking, Bedfont®, who manufacture the Smokerlyzer® used to help people quit smoking are hosting a competition. The second generation family company, who export their products globally, are encouraging stop smoking services across the world to share their Smokerlyzer® photos on social media for the chance to win a brand new Smokerlyzer® CO monitor for their practice. All they need to do is tag Bedfont® in their photos (@Bedfontltd) on Facebook, Twitter Instagram, using the hashtags #Smokeryzer #Worldnotobaccoday #knowyourCO.

The Smokerlyzer® is a carbon monoxide (CO) monitor that measures the harmful amount of CO that is inhaled from smoking, which can show how much a patient has been smoking, giving smoking cessation advisors an idea on the level of dependency that the smoker has. The Smokerlyzer® is quick, non-invasive and also acts as a motivational visual aid to encourage the user to quit smoking and to measure their progress whilst doing so.

Last year in 2016, the Smokerlyzer® also celebrated 30 years of helping people quit smoking and saving lives in over 70 countries. A recent study by Grant et al. (2015) looked at CO testing within Stop Smoking Services (SSS). In their findings, one client highlighted that CO monitoring was one of the most useful elements of the SSS he received, “one of the most useful things I found about it was the CO readings every week…you know, you can’t fool a machine, so it’s difficult to fool yourself then”.

Jason Smith, managing director at Bedfont Scientific, says: