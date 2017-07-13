New 96-well Supported Liquid Extraction microplate for high recovery extraction by Porvair Sciences

July 13, 2017

Porvair Sciences announces a new easy-to-use 96-well Supported Liquid Extraction (SLE) microplate designed for high recovery extraction of analytes from biological fluids.  

Using the Porvair SLE plate high analyte recovery, free of proteins and phospholipids, is routinely obtainable without the need for offline steps such as protein precipitation.

Related Stories

Supported Liquid Extraction is a separation technique similar to traditional liquid-liquid extraction (LLE) which uses water and an immiscible solvent to extract analytes.  In SLE, the aqueous sample is immobilised on an inert support such as diatomaceous earth, and the organic phase flows through the support, eliminating problems such as emulsion formation.

Based upon the automation compatible Microlute 96-well format, the Porvair SLE plate provides fast, reproducible and economical sample clean-up when used with a simple vacuum manifold or positive pressure device. Proprietary frit technology in the plate ensures that samples will not drip or breakthrough until pressure or vacuum are applied, allowing longer dwell time in the plate wells.

The large pore size and high pore volume of the diatomaceous earth inert support, combined with a wide pH working range (1-13), allows the separation of viscous aqueous solutions such as blood, plasma and serum which may contain phospholipids and proteins. Demonstrating high recovery rates for small polar and non-polar compounds the Porvair SLE plate provides the perfect sample clean-up device for physiological fluids prior to analysis by LC/MS. The Porvair SLE plate has also been shown to be particularly helpful to environmental, food and textile labs involved in sample clean-up prior to analysis.

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Porvair Sciences extends range of high performance PCR plates
Instrument for efficient cap sealing announced by Porvair Sciences
Porvair 384-well plates offer perfect solution for sample storage, assay set-up
Porvair Sciences to launch new microplate for genomics at Analytica 2016
Porvair announce record sales of microplate evaporators
Porvair Microlute SPE sample preparation system offers fast, trouble-free alternative to cartridges
Microplate specifically for seed genomics designed by Porvair Sciences
Blowdown evaporator that’s automation-ready

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

The pharma and biotech industry continues to struggle to make progress with gender diversity. A recent Credit Suisse report shows that management diversity, as defined by percentage of women in senior management roles, has decreased globally from 18.9 percent in 2014 to 15.5 percent in 2016.

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

Internet-connected smart hearing aid: a life changing solution?

Oticon Opn is a hearing aid that allows connection to a smartphone and supports all the internet-enabled connectivity that you have on the internet that smart devices support. We have specifically chosen a web-based community called “If This Then That” (IFTTT) because it is a relatively very easy to use third party service that is supported by a lot of the large global device manufacturers.

Internet-connected smart hearing aid: a life changing solution?

Using Modern Technology to Gamify Medication Adherence

Medication nonadherence is the phenomenon of people not sticking to their medication. Either stopping completely before they're supposed to, or taking it irregularly, at such a rate that it's below the optimal level.

Using Modern Technology to Gamify Medication Adherence

More Content from Porvair Sciences Limited

See all content from Porvair Sciences Limited
You might also like... ×
Porvair Sciences announce catalogue for sample preparation and chromatography