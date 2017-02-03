Integration of Genedata Screener with Nanion SyncroPatch 384PE can take APC experiments to new level

Nanion Technologies advances ion channel experiments as first Ready-to-Run partner with full integration of Genedata Screener capabilities for large-scale high-throughput automated patch clamp data analysis

Genedata, a leading provider of advanced software solutions for drug discovery and life science research, today announced new automated patch clamp (APC) functionality in Genedata Screener for Ion Channel Screening and a Genedata Ready-to-Run integration with Nanion SyncroPatch 384PE. The package provides seamless data capture and innovative analysis of Nanion’s multi-sweep, multi-dose current traces as well as interactive access to the raw traces for visualization and analysis optimization. The Genedata Screener/Nanion SyncroPatch 384PE integration will be demonstrated along with the new functionality at an SLAS2017 tutorial session, one of the Genedata Screener events at SLAS2017. Genedata will present at Booth #541; Nanion Technologies will present at Booth #1311 (Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC Feb. 4-8).

Effortlessly Scale Up Automated Patch Clamp – Reduce Data Analysis Time Upwards to 95%

APC technology provides scalable functional measurement of ion channels, which are increasingly becoming important therapeutic targets in drug discovery. However, advanced APC measurements generate gigabytes of data per plate, resulting in data analysis bottlenecks and incomplete workflow support when multiple plates are screened. Researchers rely on Genedata Screener for Ion Channel Screening to address these data analysis challenges, and the latest version of Genedata Screener further advances these capabilities. In a single session, Genedata Screener supports the simultaneous analysis of any number of ion channel probes across multiple plates, and covers the complete workflow from individual events to final results. This full integration and workflow automation can reduce analysis time by upwards to 95%.

“The integration of Nanion SyncroPatch 384PE with Genedata Screener takes APC experiments to a new level,” notes Dr. Niels Fertig, CEO of Nanion Technologies. With Nanion SyncroPatch 384PE, recording from 384 wells in parallel, ion channels can now be measured for drug discovery and safety testing in a cost-efficient high throughput manner. The full binary integration of the SyncroPatch with Genedata Screener creates a complete and streamlined workflow -- from data acquisition to APC-specific analysis to final results reported to the data warehouse. Users of Nanion instruments with Genedata Screener also can:

Weed out false positives and confirm strong leads early-on in the drug discovery process, based on the rich APC data, to accelerate time-to-market.

Integrate the full suite of Nanion’s QC parameters with compound information and cursor settings directly imported from the instrument, which allows for automatic and coherent data evaluation.

“High throughput screening laboratories face a real challenge in finding effective solutions to analyze and compare huge amounts of data from diverse in-vitro assays. On the Genedata Screener platform, researchers can combine ion channel data with results from other screening technologies,” continues Fertig, “Many of our customers in HTS labs already use Genedata Screener in their data analysis workflow and this factor combined with the software’s rich capabilities, ease of use, and excellent support from Genedata influenced our decision to integrate with Genedata Screener rather than other software solutions.”

Nanion Technologies - First Ready-to-Run APC Instrument Vendor

Nanion is among a group of forward-thinking instrumentation vendors that integrate their instruments with the Genedata Screener platform. Through the Ready-to-Run program, partners enable their customers with an out-of-the-box, efficient connection of their respective instruments to the customer’s data analysis in Genedata Screener. Additionally, customers benefit from support for the latest, complex screening technologies such as high content screening (HCS), surface plasmon resonance (SPR), and APC. Nanion distinguishes itself as the first Ready-to-Run partner integrating APC instrumentation with Genedata Screener for Ion Channel Screening.

“Nanion is an innovative, leading instrument company for automated patch clamp research and screening. Our collaboration now enables our joint customers to considerably scale up functional ion channel screening in drug discovery to increase their chances of success,” said Dr. Othmar Pfannes, CEO of Genedata. “With Genedata Screener installed at most of the world’s leading pharma companies, we strive to work with innovative technology providers such as Nanion to further streamline and automate workflows and accelerate the pace and quality of high-throughput screening in drug discovery.”