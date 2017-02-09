New kit for DNA library preparation released by PCR company

February 9, 2017 at 1:11 PM

Bioline, The PCR Company, a whollyowned subsidiary of Meridian Bioscience, Inc., announced the expansion of the JetSeq™ DNA Library Preparation portfolio for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) sample preparation.

Developed in collaboration with Oxford Gene Technology (OGT), the new JetSeq™ DNA Library Preparation Kits use pre-optimized buffers to provide maximum reaction efficiency and highest conversion rates, enabling the preparation of the highest quality NGS sequencing-ready, adapter-ligated DNA for Illumina’s Next Generation Sequencers.

A combination of end repair and A-tailing followed by direct ligation of customer supplied adapters, reduces clean-up steps and hands-on time; significantly improving the yield and quality of sequence-ready libraries, reducing the amount of DNA required. The new kits are supplied either with polymerase, for PCR amplification with lower starting material, or PCR-free kit where starting material is not limited.  

Marco Calzavara, President of Bioline commented:

The release of the new JetSeq™ DNA Library Preparation Kits compliments the JetSeq™ kit that we launched just over a year ago, moving Bioline further into the NGS space. The kits build on our extensive knowledge in the creation of highly efficient enzymes and buffer formulation and give our customers even more choice in library preparation, allowing them to tackle even the most challenging samples with confidence, in this very fast moving field.”

Richard L. Eberly, President, Chief Commercial Officer, stated, “We are excited about the release of the new JetSeq™ DNA Library Preparation Kits. This enhances our portfolio and gives a greater choice to our life science customers; allowing faster preparation, reducing time to results, and increases throughput. The development of the JetSeq™ family shows our commitment, not just to the continued development and expansion of products from Bioline, but also to our customers, giving them a greater choice of these high quality reagents.

Source:

Bioline

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

UNC scientists confirm and clarify key molecular details of nucleotide excision repair
Service to screen for DNA damaging compounds released by Merck
Shorter chromosome 'caps' linked to higher burden of disease later in life
Chromatrap® kit shown to excel in DNA purification
Jefferson researchers reveal new insight into two states of viral protein
Study supports clinical utility of DNA-based prenatal blood test in all pregnant women
Blood test that spots tumor DNA predicts survival of advanced breast cancer patients
Portable DNA sequencing device brought into North Hospitals to fight against anti-microbial resistance

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Exosome isolation using ultracentrifugation

In the outpatient clinic and in the laboratory our current research studies aim at understanding the mechanisms of release and clearance and the biological functions of exosomes and membrane particles in the plasma of individuals who develop emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease characterized by enlargement of airspaces and loss of alveoli.

Exosome isolation using ultracentrifugation

Could we really reverse aging to prolong life?

It's only a matter of time before we can reverse the aging process. It hasn't been already achieved because the human body is extremely complex and does itself a lot of different types of damage.

Could we really reverse aging to prolong life?

Advances in prosthetic knee technology

These prosthetics are a big change from traditional models. The knees are designed with a programmable computer that is built in to the joint. This battery powered technology continuously controls both the swing and the stance phase of the prosthetic through real time data that the computer receives from its built-in sensors.

Advances in prosthetic knee technology
Advertisement

Latest Life Sciences News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »