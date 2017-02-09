New kit for DNA library preparation released by PCR company

Bioline, The PCR Company, a whollyowned subsidiary of Meridian Bioscience, Inc., announced the expansion of the JetSeq™ DNA Library Preparation portfolio for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) sample preparation.

Developed in collaboration with Oxford Gene Technology (OGT), the new JetSeq™ DNA Library Preparation Kits use pre-optimized buffers to provide maximum reaction efficiency and highest conversion rates, enabling the preparation of the highest quality NGS sequencing-ready, adapter-ligated DNA for Illumina’s Next Generation Sequencers.

A combination of end repair and A-tailing followed by direct ligation of customer supplied adapters, reduces clean-up steps and hands-on time; significantly improving the yield and quality of sequence-ready libraries, reducing the amount of DNA required. The new kits are supplied either with polymerase, for PCR amplification with lower starting material, or PCR-free kit where starting material is not limited.

Marco Calzavara, President of Bioline commented:

The release of the new JetSeq™ DNA Library Preparation Kits compliments the JetSeq™ kit that we launched just over a year ago, moving Bioline further into the NGS space. The kits build on our extensive knowledge in the creation of highly efficient enzymes and buffer formulation and give our customers even more choice in library preparation, allowing them to tackle even the most challenging samples with confidence, in this very fast moving field.”

Richard L. Eberly, President, Chief Commercial Officer, stated, “We are excited about the release of the new JetSeq™ DNA Library Preparation Kits. This enhances our portfolio and gives a greater choice to our life science customers; allowing faster preparation, reducing time to results, and increases throughput. The development of the JetSeq™ family shows our commitment, not just to the continued development and expansion of products from Bioline, but also to our customers, giving them a greater choice of these high quality reagents.