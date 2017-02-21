New range of antibodies released by Cambridge Research Biochemicals®

Cambridge Research Biochemicals® (CRB), a longstanding British company specialising in the synthesis of custom peptides and the generation of bespoke antibodies for pharmaceutical and medical research, today announced the release of its new DISCOVERY® Antibodies catalogue. This ties in with the three year anniversary of CRB’s expansion and relocation which took place in January 2014 and secures the company’s position as a key player in the life science industry as we enter 2017.

CRB, which is based in the North East of England in Billingham on Teesside, has delighted customers from the Life Science sector with its high quality research tools for over 37 years. The revival of the antibodies catalogue, first established in 1984 and sold ten years later to focus on custom research products, comes at a busy time for the Company which relocated to its brand new state-of-the-art facility three years ago, boasting over 10,000 square feet of production space and also launched a new DISCOVERY® Peptides catalogue in 2016.

The new product range will offer the same high quality antibodies that CRB is famed for and includes sought-after targets suggested by revered customers in addition to complex, rare and post translational modification specific custom-made antibodies. Each month, new product lines are being added to supplement the selection in place and antigen peptides synthesised in-house are also available to purchase, offering an extra validation method for the customer and differentiating CRB from other Catalogue Antibody providers.

The DISCOVERY® Antibodies brand name is taken from HMS Discovery, captained by Middlesbrough born James Cook, an 18th century explorer and navigator whose achievements in mapping New Zealand, the Pacific, and Australia dramatically changed western perceptions of world geography. The word ‘Discovery’ is also inherent to CRB’s portfolio of custom research tools which facilitate scientific discoveries, developments and innovations across the globe.

The associations with Cook’s birthplace, which is situated less than 7 miles from CRB’s Billingham base, also adds a personal touch. Since CRB’s expansion and relocation, the capacity for production has increased substantially, meaning that the custom side of CRB’s business will continue whilst the new catalogue is developed.

In addition to the brand new DISCOVERY®Antibodies website, complete with e-commerce functionalities, detailed product descriptions and comprehensive analytical data, CRB is also having its existing website redesigned to improve user experience, a project which is now nearing imminent completion.

CRB also launched DISCOVERY® Peptides, the peptides counterpart to DISCOVERY®Antibodies in 2016 - the site already features a selection of popular peptide candidates all synthesised at CRB’s Teesside premises.

Emily Humphrys, CRB’s Commercial Director, commented:

Although the market is mature and well populated, we felt that since the article ‘Reproducibility Crisis: Blame it on the antibodies’ was published in Nature News in 2015 and the fall of Santa Cruz, that it was the perfect time for a more discerning player to enter the market. As we manufacture all of the peptides and antibodies marketed through the new catalogues ourselves, we can be sure that the products are of the very best quality and the highest purity. Furthermore, the validation performed on the carefully selected antibodies is extremely thorough and diligently performed, with quality placed at the forefront of the business model.”