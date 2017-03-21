High complexity cellular analysis with Beckman Coulter’s latest flow cytometer technology, the CytoFLEX LX

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences continues to expand the multi-parameter capabilities of its patented CytoFLEX flow cytometer technology. Its latest model, the CytoFLEX LX, with up to six lasers and 21 fluorescent channels, delivers even more parameters with the same exceptional fluorescence sensitivity and superior nanoparticle detection demanded by high end researchers.

The CytoFLEX flow cytometer was introduced only two years ago and now offers 47 configurations through one of three series of systems: CytoFLEX, CytoFLEX S, and now the CytoFLEX LX.

With the CytoFLEX LX series, the platform’s innovative excitation and detection capabilities have been further leveraged to meet the high-content needs of researchers interested in up to 23 parameters of cellular analytical measurements. Before the introduction of the CytoFLEX LX, ultra-high-end researchers were limited to larger, operationally complex and expensive instruments in order to develop and analyze high content multiparametric data. As a result, many labs need highly trained dedicated operators and found that maximum utilization of these systems was a challenge.

The ease of use and maintenance of CytoFLEX LX now enables many more researchers to use the system and push their science to this high level. Moreover, other labs which typically used shared lab resources for such complex experiments can now consider accelerating their work with their own benchtop system.

The CytoFLEX sets new standards of fluorescence sensitivity by minimizing light loss, so that even dim populations can easily be detected. It can measure as low as ten molecules of fluorescence and measure particles as small as 0.2 micrometers in size.

With the CytoFLEX LX, researchers can measure two scatter parameters in addition to up to 19 fluorescent markers with five lasers; and up to 21 fluorescent markers when six lasers are activated. The patent-pending optical design of the system optimizes excitation and light collection efficiency from up to six lasers (375, 405, 488, 561, 638, and 808 nm).

A Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) detection module (also patent-pending) features a bandpass-only design that enables various configurations from four to 21 colors, and contains the full complement of repositionable optical filters.

The CytExpert Version 2.0 Now Available

A new version of Beckman Coulter’s CytoFLEX acquisition software, CytExpert Version 2.0, has also been introduced and is available on the new CytoFLEX LX series. The software’s workflow and novel tools simplify setting up complex flow cytometric applications. By means of a novel compensation library, users are easily able to set up high color applications, whether they are in the lab or working remotely.

With CytExpert Version 2.0, researchers can compare and reproduce experimental data over time and across multiple systems, confident that they are reporting accurate and standardized results for each specific application. Other features ideal for high throughput labs include microtiter plate-based analytics; as well as the ability to interface with front-end automation systems, such as the Beckman Coulter’s new Biomek i-Series liquid handling platform. The software also provides tools facilitating compliance with 21CFR11 regulations such as user management, audit trails, and electronic signatures.

“This heralds a new era for Beckman Coulter Flow Cytometry as we expand on the overwhelming success of the CytoFLEX technology,” said Sharlene Wright, Global Marketing Director at Beckman Coulter Flow Cytometry.

And she continued: “With the launch of the CytoFLEX LX, Beckman Coulter can now extend the detection capabilities of this revolutionary technology to the high complexity research market. The LX opens up the opportunity to empower more of the research flow community by offering access to compact, high complexity systems that deliver high quality, high content multiparametric data.”

