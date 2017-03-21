Prior Scientific appoints new Global Strategic Marketing Manager

March 21, 2017 at 4:21 AM

Prior Scientific has announced the appointment of Manuj Patel as Global Strategic Marketing Manager. Manuj will report to Prior Scientific CEO, Tom Freda.

Manuj joins Prior Scientific from LivaNova Group, formerly Sorin Group, where he served as Marketing Manager and Northern Divisional Manager CRM UK  for the past six years. Manuj was part of the Executive Management Team for the UK.

In his role as Global Strategic Marketing Manager, Manuj will be responsible for building the Marketing function and further developing Business Development opportunities for Prior Scientific’s precision automation technology, OEM Production and Contract Manufacturing functions.

"We are very pleased to have Manuj in this new role at Prior Scientific. It is an important role in the company as we look to expand our markets and products” said Tom Freda.

"I am extremely pleased to join Prior Scientific as the Global Strategic Marketing Manager, a company with such a longstanding history and market leadership in microscope automation, custom solutions, and optical products," said Manuj. "It is a true honour to join a company that is successfully delivering on its Mission, whilst being driven to further develop and build on their expertise and providing strong returns for its shareholders."

Manuj’s Marketing and Business Development experience spans over 15 years in the Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical Markets. He joined Sorin Group in 2009, where he was promoted to the Marketing and Northern Divisional Manager for CRM for the UK. He was, overseeing the Sales and Marketing function for the UK. Manuj joined A Menarini Pharma as a Senior Marketing and sales Manager, where he served the business from 2006 to 2009. He joined In2Focus in 2003 as a Commercial Business Development Manager for the Niquitin Brand.  He has held various positions of increasing scope and responsibility, from a Territory Sales Manager to Regional Sales Manager in various other organisations. Manuj earned Master’s degrees in Finance and Business Trends from ESC Rennes and an MBA from the De Montfort University Leicester. In addition he has also completed a Summer Leadership Programme from INSEAD and an Executive education Programme in Market Driving Strategies from London Business school.


