Prior Scientific announces world class warranty for their best in Class Products. Our new improved warranty for motorized stages is five (5) years from the date of purchase only when used with a Prior controller, for controllers three (3) years and for Prior Scientific’s custom-built products one (1) year. Prior Scientific is the only company in the industry that offers this warranty.

This reflects Prior Scientific’s strong commitment to quality, precision and excellence, which has been developed over decades designing, prototyping and manufacturing scientific instruments.

Manuj Patel, Global Strategic Marketing Manager for Prior Scientific, says “This industry-leading warranty shows our confidence and commitment in the solutions we offer to our customers. We have a strong commitment to excellent customer service and On Time Delivery. At Prior Scientific we have a strong culture of manufacturing excellence, so we want all of our customers to feel confident ordering and using our products. Additionally, for those considering partnering with us to develop custom solutions for their unique applications, we feel that this warranty will give them another reason to consider Prior Scientific. Our business model is different, we offer reduced up-front costs for designing and prototyping your custom built systems to help manufacture your vision. ”.