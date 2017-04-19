Customised microscope solutions gain interest at the Focus on Microscopy Exhibition

April 19, 2017

Prior Scientific reports on considerable interest in their custom built system solutions from visitors to their stand at the recent Focus on Microscopy Exhibition, held between 9th and 12th April 2017 in Bordeaux (France).

On display at the Prior Scientific stand were a customised inverted microscope and a nanoparticle characterisation system which attracted particular interest from imaging experts and microscopists interested in application optimised solutions.

Related Stories

Considerable investment in knowledgeable staff and modern production facilities over the last 20 years has enabled Prior Scientific to develop the capability to handle custom product contracts across the entire product development life cycle, from research and development through to full scale production.

With offices and manufacturing facilities in Cambridge, UK and Rockland, Massachusetts, USA offering research, development and manufacturing capabilities, Prior Scientific is able to offer an attractive way to transform ideas into customized systems, with reduced upfront designing and prototyping costs.

The company specialises in the creation of optical-based analytical instruments, thanks to a century of experience in the microscopy and optical instrument market. Prior Scientific is well known for its extensive range of motorised stages, focusing devices, robotic loaders and other accessories for research microscopes.

Source: Prior Scientific

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Prior Scientific introduces new motorised microscope stage for precise microplate imaging
Mesolens microscope uses Prior Scientific's precision stages and focusing systems for 3D imaging of biomedical specimens
Motorized Z-Axis Microscope Focus Blocks
Prior Scientific offers new Z-Deck height adjustable platforms for electrophysiology and neuroscience applications
Prior Scientific's new ZDP50K translation stage compatible with all modern research microscopes
Prior Scientific H101A ProScan motorised stage can adapt to any microscope or optical system
Prior Scientific introduces new range of microscope accessories for Nikon Eclipse Ts2R
Prior Scientific’s ProZ motorised focus stand ideal for imaging large or irregularly shaped samples

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Addressing unmet needs in prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most diagnosed cancer globally with over a million men diagnosed worldwide. We are fortunate in that better diagnostic techniques and better awareness means that men are often being diagnosed earlier, which gives them a better chance of being cured.

Addressing unmet needs in prostate cancer

Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery

Our group describes a new entity, which we refer to as “Developmental Split-Brain syndrome” which we discovered affected four individuals from three unrelated families. All affected individuals showed disruption of communicating tracts between the right and left side of the brain which meant that there is lack of coordination and communication between the two sides of the brain.

Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

The fundamental problem is that the symptoms are very similar, or at least some are. Taking your example of IBS – this is characterised by abdominal pain, plus sometimes diarrhoea or constipation. Yet these are key symptoms of abdominal cancer!

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s
Advertisement

Latest Life Sciences News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Prior Scientific offers new ultra-stable platform for neuroscience and electrophysiology experiments