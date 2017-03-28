Platforms for NMR software for spectrometer control and data analysis announced by Bruker

TopSpin 4® is the next generation of Bruker’s NMR software for spectrometer control and data analysis, designed for the newly introduced AVANCE™ NEO platform. The combination of a new user interface and capabilities to support multiple receivers and other AVANCE NEO capabilities, will make TopSpin 4a very powerful and intuitive software for NMR spectroscopists. Existing AVANCE III HD customers will also benefit from a new TopSpin 3.5 version, as we continue enhancements and support for the Avance III HD platform.

Designed to simplify and accelerate the setup of biomolecular NMR experiments, the new bioTop™module performs most biomolecular tasks in full automation. Only minimal user interaction is required for most experiments. The process starts after inserting the sample, taking care of shimming, locking and tuning if necessary. From experiment selections to final processed spectra, including optimization of commonly used parameters, bioTop can be customized to accommodate much of the workflow in biomolecular NMR laboratories.

The new TopSolids™ module is an intuitive, workflow-based software for solid-state NMR. TopSolids is designed to give easy access to the delicate setup of probe hardware and complex solid-state NMR experiments, e.g. from structural biology on membrane proteins, to pharmaceutical comounds, to catalysis, battery research, polymer or material science work. For any customer who could benefit from solid-state NMR, TopSolids 2.0 will be a great productivity tool, decreasing the time for setup and providing even more results, for novice and expert users.