Rainin provides excellent pipette service to regulated pharmaceutical and clinical diagnostics industries

Careful maintenance of precision pipettes is essential in the highly regulated pharmaceutical and clinical diagnostics industries. Kevin Orf, Senior Manager of Validation and Metrology at a specialty pharmaceutical and diagnostic company based in San Diego, California, explained:

Rainin’s high quality pipette service is ideal for regulated laboratories

In our line of work, accurate pipetting is vital to avoid any errors in test results. As an ISO 13485 and CAP accredited laboratory, we must be able to demonstrate the accuracy and precision of our pipettes, as well as adherence to a regular maintenance schedule.

“I chose Rainin to service our pipettes – single and multichannel pipettes, as well as Liquidator™ 96 systems – because the company is focused on quality. Rainin’s facility has humidity and temperature control, and is equipped with high quality METTLER TOLEDO balances, and the company can demonstrate NIST traceability, which is important. The Rainin service department is very proactive, and the maintenance and calibration of our pipettes is excellent. As a result, our failure rate is incredibly low. The company recognizes the importance of listening to its customers and providing on-site training, and goes beyond simply selling pipettes. The Rainin team makes the effort to help staff familiarize themselves with different pipette types and pipetting techniques, creating a good customer support environment that has long-term benefits for both parties. In my view, Rainin is a leader in the field.”

New Mettler Toledo webinar on dynamic mechanical analysis
Weighing accuracy improved with Mettler Toledo ultra-microcomparator balance
Balance firmware by Mettler Toledo provides a more secure weighing process
New weigh modules by Mettler Toledo reduce contamination risk and increase efficiency
Mettler Toledo’s Laboratory Expertise Library provides information on efficient sample preparation
Coulometric low bromine index determination explored in new white paper by Mettler Toledo
METTLER TOLEDO announces online seminar focusing on crystallization scale-up

