Jane Chan named as Pittcon president 2020

April 19, 2017

The Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh (SSP) and the Pittcon Organizing Committee are pleased to announce that Jane Chan was named president for Pittcon 2020.  Jane has been a member of the SSP and the Society for Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh (SACP) since 1980, and has served and been chair on numerous committees in these two societies.

In 1990, she was invited to join the Pittcon Organizing Committee where she has been an asset as chairman on various committees. In 2001/2002, she was elected the chair of the SACP.  

Related Stories

Jane Chan received her BA and MS in chemistry, and Ph. D. in physical chemistry from New York University under the direction of Professor Seymour Z. Lewin studying the phenomena of liquid transport in porous media.

She is recently retired from Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory, where she spent her entire career investigating the material performance in nuclear reactors under high pressure and high temperatures using various skills in chemistry, material science, as well as chemical engineering.

When asked to comment on her recent appointment, Chan replied:

I am honored to lead the Pittcon Committee back to the great city of Chicago, a city that is in close proximity to a wide variety of chemical industries and research facilities. We are looking forward to showcasing the newly developed instruments from our leading exhibitors and to greet the new and returning conferees."

Pittcon 2020 will be held in Chicago, Illinois, at McCormick Place.

 

Source:

Pittcon

Posted in: Business / Finance | Life Sciences News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Characterizing the brain, cell by cell
Single molecule detection of proteins in single cells
Advances in optogenetics
Using spherical nucleic acids to track and treat disease
Pittcon 2017 taking place in 2 weeks, will feature over 700 leading companies in the scientific community
Decoding the exposome through breath biomarkers
2017 was another big year for Pittcon, as global attendance and economic impacts are revealed
Finalists for Pittcon's excellence awards released

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Addressing unmet needs in prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most diagnosed cancer globally with over a million men diagnosed worldwide. We are fortunate in that better diagnostic techniques and better awareness means that men are often being diagnosed earlier, which gives them a better chance of being cured.

Addressing unmet needs in prostate cancer

Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery

Our group describes a new entity, which we refer to as “Developmental Split-Brain syndrome” which we discovered affected four individuals from three unrelated families. All affected individuals showed disruption of communicating tracts between the right and left side of the brain which meant that there is lack of coordination and communication between the two sides of the brain.

Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

The fundamental problem is that the symptoms are very similar, or at least some are. Taking your example of IBS – this is characterised by abdominal pain, plus sometimes diarrhoea or constipation. Yet these are key symptoms of abdominal cancer!

Identifying serious bowel conditions in under-50s

More Content from Pittcon

See all content from Pittcon
You might also like... ×
Postnova PN3621 MALS sets new standard for sensitive and precise multi-angle light scattering detection