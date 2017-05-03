Microarray technology company Arrayjet announces expansion plans

Arrayjet, the Midlothian-based microarray technology company has increased its staffing levels as it continues to expand and grow its international sales development pipeline, as many of the world’s leading university research and biomedical research institutes look to increase accuracy, speed and throughput of its drug discovery sampling using Arrayjet’s range of instrumentation.

Arrayjet has recently started the process of designing and developing new product scheduled for launch in 2018 for its next generation of bio-printing technological solutions.

Seven new jobs have been created across Arrayjet’s core science, engineering and commercial units with the new recruits expanding the staff levels to 25. Recently joining Arrayjet are David Crabb as Chief Engineer; Maya Kowalewska, Application Scientist; Catriona Ford, Senior Applications Scientist; Ranald Pringle, Commercial Manager, Europe & Middle East; Gavin Boothroyd, Commercial Manager, North America; Andrew Tomlins, Commercial Manager, Asia Pacific; and Stephanie Kennedy as Administrative Assistant.

Additionally, existing staff have been given responsibility for new territories. Saloni Sonawala has split her role as Business Development Executive to assume responsibility of developing new business opportunities across the Indian subcontinent, whilst Russell Brown now has overall responsibility for Arrayjet’s Commercial Operations. There are three additional engineering roles being created later in 2017.

Iain McWilliam, Chief Executive Officer, Arrayjet comments;

“A recent heavily oversubscribed round of funding via Archangel Investment Syndicate and a strong year on year 25% revenue growth is testament to our proven ability to develop and nurture new business. An appetite for new business and a belief in our business model underpinned 2016 as a year in which we continued a programme of successful expansion. Arrayjet is on a very sound footing as a profitable, expanding, Scottish-based and international player in the biomedical sector.”

The company expanded into new markets during 2016 and increased its presence in existing key markets. Arrayjet now has a presence in 27 countries, across five continents.

Arrayjet is supported by investment from the Archangels, the prominent Scottish-based business angel syndicate.

Mike Rutterford from the organisation comments;

“Arrayjet remains one of the shining beacons within the Scottish life sciences industry and the new appointments, healthy international order book and, most importantly, the vision to establish and grow new territories underlines just how vital this business is to the life sciences landscape in Scotland.”

About Arrayjet

Arrayjet is a leading provider of innovative microarray solutions to researchers, drug development groups and diagnostic companies across 27 countries world-wide. Offering a flexible, customer focused approach with the provision of Arrayjet Advance™ microarray printing services in addition to a range of five scalable microarray printers, accessories & consumables.

Arrayjet's microarray printing technology uses a unique, non-contact, inkjet printhead that offers unrivalled speed, reproducibility and precision to deliver high quality microarrays faster than any other technology.