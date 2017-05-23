Byron Selman appointed as CEO of Advanced Instruments

May 23, 2017

Advanced Instruments, LLC, a leader in laboratory instrumentation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Byron Selman as Chief Executive Officer.  

Mr. Selman comes to Advanced Instruments from Haemonetics Corporation, where he served most recently as President of Global Markets.  Prior to Haemonetics, he spent over 20 years with Pall Corporation in various executive level and general management positions.  Mr. Selman’s career has provided him with a broad range of experience across multiple functional disciplines including sales, marketing, business development, engineering, operations, and general management.

“We are excited to have Byron join Advanced Instruments,” said Craig Majernik, Managing Director at Windjammer Capital Investors, which acquired the company in October 2016. “His proven leadership abilities and demonstrated record of success position him well to lead the execution of the company’s organic and acquisition growth strategy.”

“Advanced Instruments represents a unique opportunity given its well-respected brand, technical know-how, and channels to market,” offered Mr. Selman. “I am encouraged by the multiple avenues available to the company to enhance and expand its well-established platform in the clinical diagnostic and biopharmaceutical tools markets.”

Mr. Selman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Frank G. Zarb School of Business, Hofstra University.

The Board wishes to thank John Coughlin, who served as CEO of Advanced Instruments for over 16 years and will continue in his retirement as a non-executive Member of the Board.

Posted in: Business / Finance

Tags:

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Finding a cure for ALS

ALS is a neurodegenerative disease in which motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord are damaged. As ALS progresses, neurons are unable to send impulses to muscles, making voluntary muscle movement difficult, including standing, walking and sitting, as well as speaking and swallowing.

Finding a cure for ALS

Sperm epigenetics and fertility

Epigenetics is a system of information that lies atop DNA to control which genes are accessible, active and inactive. Each cell in your body essentially has identical DNA, but they have different patterns of expression.

Sperm epigenetics and fertility

Professor Roger Ekirch

We used to sleep in two phases, with a first sleep and then a second sleep. Arguably from time immemorial to the nineteenth century, the dominant pattern of sleep in Western societies was biphasic, whereby most preindustrial households retired between 9 and 10pm, slept for 3 to 3 ½ hours during their “first sleep,”

Professor Roger Ekirch
Advertisement

Latest Life Sciences News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »