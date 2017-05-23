Byron Selman appointed as CEO of Advanced Instruments

Advanced Instruments, LLC, a leader in laboratory instrumentation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Byron Selman as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Selman comes to Advanced Instruments from Haemonetics Corporation, where he served most recently as President of Global Markets. Prior to Haemonetics, he spent over 20 years with Pall Corporation in various executive level and general management positions. Mr. Selman’s career has provided him with a broad range of experience across multiple functional disciplines including sales, marketing, business development, engineering, operations, and general management.

“We are excited to have Byron join Advanced Instruments,” said Craig Majernik, Managing Director at Windjammer Capital Investors, which acquired the company in October 2016. “His proven leadership abilities and demonstrated record of success position him well to lead the execution of the company’s organic and acquisition growth strategy.”

“Advanced Instruments represents a unique opportunity given its well-respected brand, technical know-how, and channels to market,” offered Mr. Selman. “I am encouraged by the multiple avenues available to the company to enhance and expand its well-established platform in the clinical diagnostic and biopharmaceutical tools markets.”

Mr. Selman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Frank G. Zarb School of Business, Hofstra University.

The Board wishes to thank John Coughlin, who served as CEO of Advanced Instruments for over 16 years and will continue in his retirement as a non-executive Member of the Board.