NPS MedicineWise highlights importance of spirometry in COPD diagnosis

June 2, 2017

A new educational program on chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), launched by NPS MedicineWise in March, includes a reminder on the critical importance of spirometry in diagnosing the condition, which is estimated to affect 1.45 million Australians.

Spirometry is considered the best way to measure airflow limitation and according to NPS MedicineWise medical adviser Dr. Andrew Boyden is the “gold standard” for diagnosing COPD, yet local primary care studies shows that spirometry is vastly underutilised in Australia.

“COPD diagnosis requires demonstration of persistent airflow limitation which is not fully reversible,” said Dr. Boyden. “COPD can’t be diagnosed reliably on clinical features and/or chest X-ray alone.”

Related Stories

Misdiagnosis between asthma and COPD is common. Spirometry is useful in differentiating between the two.

“As separate entities asthma and COPD require different approaches to management. However, they can be difficult to differentiate on the basis of symptoms alone - and in some patients these conditions can overlap,” said Dr. Boyden.

“Spirometry helps to ensure that patients with COPD obtain an accurate diagnosis and receive appropriate treatments.”

According to Dr. Boyden, there are several reasons for the underuse of spirometry in Australia. These include time constraints, staffing issues, equipment quality and control, inadequate training and lack of confidence in interpreting data.

Accuracy and reliability of primary care spirometry depends on skills and training in both performing the test and interpreting results.

“Having a dedicated member of a practice – for example, a practice nurse – performing spirometry, is a good idea,” said Dr. Boyden. ‘This can help address time barriers for busy GPs.”

For GP practices without a spirometer, available options may include a respiratory laboratory, respiratory physician or pathology collection center. The procedure is reimbursable under the MBS.

Source:

https://www.nps.org.au/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Supervising inhaler use may not improve asthma symptoms among school children
Stress-mitigation techniques targeting parents have no effect on pediatric asthma outcomes
ERT’s Centralized LCI Services improve data quality to measure disease progression in respiratory clinical trials
Oxidative stress plays key role in development of recurrent wheezing following viral ARIs in infancy
Exposure to high prenatal stress and air pollution linked to increased risk for childhood asthma
FIRS releases new report that outlines global burden of respiratory disease
Investigational biologic may reduce need for systemic corticosteroids in patients with severe asthma
Trial shows promising results for new medicine in treating severe asthma patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in natural health supplementation

The market has changed quite a lot. When I first investigated the industry, and launched BetterYou the natural heath industry was the domain of the educated few. People did a lot of research before they walked into a health store; they knew the questions they wanted to ask and expected quite a good deal of information in return.

Innovation in natural health supplementation

Guide to solvent evaporation

Solvent removal covers a broad range of Chemical, Biological and Analytical applications where it is necessary to either remove an existing solvent from a solution completely, or to concentrate the solvent to facilitate analysis of a molecule of interest. This could be a single sample or many samples in parallel.

Guide to solvent evaporation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Vitamin D supplements in pregnancy could help protect children against asthma