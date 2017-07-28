Expanding clinical flow cytometry portfolio unveiled by Beckman Coulter at AACC

July 28, 2017

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences unveils its expanding clinical flow cytometry portfolio at the 69th American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Laboratory Expo (CLE) being held July 31 - August 3, 2017 in San Diego, California. The company, part of the Danaher Corporation, is exhibiting on booth #3117 alongside Beckman Coulter Diagnostics.*

Beckman Coulter’s Miami operation is already globally recognized as a center of innovation for the development of clinical flow systems*. The company is now building on this expertise to develop a new and advanced range of clinical flow systems to be launched over the next five years. They specifically address the diagnostic challenges and differing workflow requirements of clinical laboratories, worldwide.

Dr Mario Koksch, Vice President and General Manager of Beckman Coulter Life Sciences’ Cytometry Business Unit said:

The company has exceptional expertise in harnessing the power of flow cytometry and its ability to identify the different cell patterns of healthy and cancer patients. We are developing a new generation of IVD products that are as easy to operate as a conventional hematology analyzer, able to contribute to the overall lean workflow demands of a modern lab.”

The focus at AACC includes two major initiatives:

ClearLLab IVD 5-color Antibody Cocktails for Leukemia/Lymphoma analysis

  • The ClearLLab reagents deliver the first preformulated, IVD antibody cocktails for leukemia and lymphoma** immunophenotyping in the clinical lab.  Cleared via the FDA De Novo Process for in vitro diagnostic use in the US.
  • For clinical laboratories it means they no longer have to develop their own laboratory developed test (LDT), a technically demanding, manual, time-consuming, and potentially error-prone process.  Previously, labs would have had to make and validate their own antibody cocktails. ClearLLab simplifies and standardizes the process.

ClearLLab at Beckman Coulter Educational Sessions Booth #3117

Join Dr. Jeannine Holden, Director, Flow Applications & Scientific Affairs Flow Cytometry, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, to learn more about:

‘ClearLLab Reagents First US IVD Leukemia & Lymphoma Flow Immunophenotyping Panels’

  • 11.00 – 11.30 am   |   Tuesday, August 1, 2017          
  • 11.00 – 11.30 am   |   Wednesday, August 2, 2017  

FDA Clearance for Navios EX flow cytometer

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences has just received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its latest clinical flow cytometry product for the clinical laboratory.

  • The Navios EX delivers accurate, high complexity immunophenotyping using Navios EX Tetra reagents.
  • Further workflow efficiencies include automated data management, sample tracking throughput the testing process with the platform able to communicate bi-directionally with the central Laboratory Information System (LIS).
  • See AACC press pack for full details

The introduction of ClearLLab reagents and Navios EX flow cytometer further expands the portfolio of clinical diagnostic solutions offered by the diagnostic companies of Danaher Corporation, which include Beckman Coulter, Cepheid, Leica Biosystems, Radiometer, and SCIEX Diagnostics. The breadth of this portfolio extends from the established to novel diagnostic technologies for clinical and anatomic pathology laboratories and point-of-care testing.

With a rich history and a tradition of innovation, the diagnostic companies of Danaher remain committed to developing new and unique diagnostic approaches for better, integrated patient care, and to helping the healthcare systems build comprehensive and efficient diagnostic services with a high degree of automation, standardization, and connectivity.

Source:

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Beckman Coulter award enables two scientists to attend Advanced Analytical Ultracentrifugation Workshop and Symposium
Launch of next-generation Optima AUC advances protein research and macromolecule characterization
Bacterial cell counting and sizing using the Multisizer
Exosome isolation using ultracentrifugation
Highly sensitive liquid particle counter released by Beckman Coulter
High complexity cellular analysis with Beckman Coulter’s latest flow cytometer technology, the CytoFLEX LX
Project to help those living with HIV launched by Beckman Coulter
ClearLLab reagents to aid the detection of leukemia and lymphoma receive FDA clearance

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic relapsing inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract with abdominal pain and diarrhea being the most common symptoms. It can be challenging to diagnose as gastrointestinal complaints mimicking IBD are common.

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

This test, which we have branded SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, came with the acquisition of a company in the Netherlands called NovioGendix. They developed a prototype assay, so they did most of the heavy lifting in terms of discovering the two specific biomarkers that are currently in the product. These biomarkers are tuned towards the detection of what I call clinically significant prostate cancer.

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

Healthcare data breaches in England

According to Accenture’s survey of 1,000 consumers in England one-in-eight (13 per cent) have had their personal medical information stolen from technology systems. More than half (68 per cent) of English consumers said they want to have at least some involvement in keeping their healthcare data secured, whereas only a quarter (28 per cent) said that they have such involvement today.

Healthcare data breaches in England

More Content from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

See all content from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences