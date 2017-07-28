Expanding clinical flow cytometry portfolio unveiled by Beckman Coulter at AACC

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences unveils its expanding clinical flow cytometry portfolio at the 69th American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Laboratory Expo (CLE) being held July 31 - August 3, 2017 in San Diego, California. The company, part of the Danaher Corporation, is exhibiting on booth #3117 alongside Beckman Coulter Diagnostics.*

Beckman Coulter’s Miami operation is already globally recognized as a center of innovation for the development of clinical flow systems*. The company is now building on this expertise to develop a new and advanced range of clinical flow systems to be launched over the next five years. They specifically address the diagnostic challenges and differing workflow requirements of clinical laboratories, worldwide.

Dr Mario Koksch, Vice President and General Manager of Beckman Coulter Life Sciences’ Cytometry Business Unit said:

The company has exceptional expertise in harnessing the power of flow cytometry and its ability to identify the different cell patterns of healthy and cancer patients. We are developing a new generation of IVD products that are as easy to operate as a conventional hematology analyzer, able to contribute to the overall lean workflow demands of a modern lab.”

The focus at AACC includes two major initiatives:

ClearLLab IVD 5-color Antibody Cocktails for Leukemia/Lymphoma analysis

The ClearLLab reagents deliver the first preformulated, IVD antibody cocktails for leukemia and lymphoma** immunophenotyping in the clinical lab. Cleared via the FDA De Novo Process for in vitro diagnostic use in the US.

For clinical laboratories it means they no longer have to develop their own laboratory developed test (LDT), a technically demanding, manual, time-consuming, and potentially error-prone process. Previously, labs would have had to make and validate their own antibody cocktails. ClearLLab simplifies and standardizes the process.

FDA Clearance for Navios EX flow cytometer

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences has just received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its latest clinical flow cytometry product for the clinical laboratory.

The Navios EX delivers accurate, high complexity immunophenotyping using Navios EX Tetra reagents.

Further workflow efficiencies include automated data management, sample tracking throughput the testing process with the platform able to communicate bi-directionally with the central Laboratory Information System (LIS).

The introduction of ClearLLab reagents and Navios EX flow cytometer further expands the portfolio of clinical diagnostic solutions offered by the diagnostic companies of Danaher Corporation, which include Beckman Coulter, Cepheid, Leica Biosystems, Radiometer, and SCIEX Diagnostics. The breadth of this portfolio extends from the established to novel diagnostic technologies for clinical and anatomic pathology laboratories and point-of-care testing.

With a rich history and a tradition of innovation, the diagnostic companies of Danaher remain committed to developing new and unique diagnostic approaches for better, integrated patient care, and to helping the healthcare systems build comprehensive and efficient diagnostic services with a high degree of automation, standardization, and connectivity.