Hamilton Storage launches new SAM HD for reliable, automated sample management in labs

Hamilton Storage is proud to introduce the new SAM HD, a low-capacity automated sample management system. SAM HD is the reliable, walkaway solution for labs seeking to transition from manual to automated sample storage. The system can process samples through the day or outside of typical work hours to maximize productivity throughout the lab.

Models are available for storing samples at +4°C, −20°C, −40°C and −80°C, with capacity up to 60,000 tubes in standard racks, or 86,250 tubes using the exclusive SBS-compliant, high-density RackWare® racks from Hamilton Storage. SAM HD is easily programmed, including chain-of-custody permissions, via a user-friendly touchscreen PC monitor with INSTINCT S software.

This integrated software is standard across all Hamilton Storage platforms, compatible with Microsoft® Windows® 10, and integrates with LIMS systems.

Up to six different tubes with the same diameter may be stored together to accommodate varying sample collection workflows while maintaining secure sample documentation and tracking.

This variety of labware can also be picked without the hassle of tooling changes, and without compromising the integrity of unpicked samples. A high quality camera provides a wide field of view to save time during picking. SAM HD is ideal for automated sample storage in biobanking, forensics, drug discovery, life science, pharmacogenomics, and more.