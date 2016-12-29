FastMed Urgent Care opens new walk-in clinic in Zebulon, North Carolina

FastMed Urgent Care opened a new walk-in clinic today in Zebulon, North Carolina, further cementing its position as the nation's fastest-growing and largest urgent care provider in North Carolina. The new Zebulon clinic, located in the Zebulon Crossings Shopping Center—across from the Walmart Supercenter—offers convenient, affordable, and accessible urgent care 365 days a year, including extended weekday and weekend hours.

The Zebulon location is the 58th North Carolina clinic for FastMed, which owns and operates a total of 100+ clinics throughout the U.S. Last year, FastMed provided care for more than one million patients of all ages. This also makes it the largest urgent care provider nationwide to earn the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® recognizing quality and safety.

This latest FastMed Urgent Care provides the Zebulon community immediate care for the following, non-emergency healthcare needs:

"We're pleased to provide Zebulon with the same great urgent care we offer throughout North Carolina," says Sami F. Elbadramany, FastMed Executive Vice President, Corporate Development. "Our high marks in customer satisfaction and Joint Commission accreditation underline the premier patient care experience the Zebulon community can expect at a FastMed clinic."

The new FastMed will be open both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Walk-ins are welcome and convenient online check-in is available.