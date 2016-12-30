Advertisement

Anita Iskenderian recognized as Pinnacle Professional in the field of Healthcare

Published on December 30, 2016 at 3:28 AM · No Comments

Anita Iskenderian is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Healthcare as a result of her role as an Administrative Assistant with Magellan Health, Inc.

With their prime focus on behavioral health care, diagnostic imaging, specialty pharmaceutical services and pharmacy benefits administration, Magellan Health provides innovative solutions to improve and enhance both the quality and cost of healthcare services across the nation.

Amassing thirty years of professional experience, Anita works closely in the areas of administration, data entry and process scheduling. Recognized by the National Association of Professional Women as a VIP Woman of the Year, she maintains affiliation with the International Association of Administrative Professionals and holds multiple certifications.

Anita holds a paralegal certificate from Adelphi University as well as a certificate in medical billing. She is also a licensed Notary Public in both New York and Connecticut.

Throughout the course of her studies, Anita earned her Bachelor's degree from SUNY Brockport, the State University of New York.

Source:

Continental Who's Who

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Permalink | Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Comments
The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
You might also like... ×
NRS Healthcare creates video and infographic to raise awareness of diabetes