Anita Iskenderian recognized as Pinnacle Professional in the field of Healthcare

Anita Iskenderian is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Healthcare as a result of her role as an Administrative Assistant with Magellan Health, Inc.

With their prime focus on behavioral health care, diagnostic imaging, specialty pharmaceutical services and pharmacy benefits administration, Magellan Health provides innovative solutions to improve and enhance both the quality and cost of healthcare services across the nation.

Amassing thirty years of professional experience, Anita works closely in the areas of administration, data entry and process scheduling. Recognized by the National Association of Professional Women as a VIP Woman of the Year, she maintains affiliation with the International Association of Administrative Professionals and holds multiple certifications.

Anita holds a paralegal certificate from Adelphi University as well as a certificate in medical billing. She is also a licensed Notary Public in both New York and Connecticut.

Throughout the course of her studies, Anita earned her Bachelor's degree from SUNY Brockport, the State University of New York.