Continental Who's Who recognizes Leonard A. Roudner as Pinnacle Professional in the field of Medicine

Leonard A. Roudner, M.D., F.A.C.S., is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Medicine. Dr. Roudner is a Plastic Surgeon in private practice.

A widely recognized plastic surgeon, Dr. Roudner is known as one the most prominent plastic surgeons in the field today. In practice for nearly thirty years, he specializes in breast implants and augmentation, liposuction, tummy tucks and more. Having performed over 20,000 surgeries, Dr. Roudner is well-versed in all facets of surgery; from initial consultation to follow-up visits.

With clientele ranging from celebrities, centerfolds and fashion models to public figures and stay at home moms, Dr. Roudner is more than equipped to turn a patient's dreams into reality. Through his vast skillset and expert surgical precision, Dr. Roudner is able to give women the self-confidence and physicality they have always dreamed of.

Board Certified through the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Roudner is an esteemed member of the American Medical Association, American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Dade County Medical Association, Florida Medical Association, Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons and the Greater Miami Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons.

Upon receipt of his medical degree from the University of Melbourne Medical School in Australia, Dr. Roudner went on to complete his residencies in Plastic Surgery at Loyola and Affiliate Hospitals in Chicago, Illinois from 1978-1981 and in General Surgery at Mt. Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Florida from 1975-1978.

Dr. Roudner completed his Fellowship in Surgery of the Hand through Loyola University Medical Center at Hines Veteran's Administration Hospital. He also holds additional certifications in both plastic and reconstructive surgeries.