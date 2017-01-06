Techtrol intellectual property rights bought by Addfield Environmental Systems

It gives me great pleasure to inform you that on December 2nd, 2015 Addfield Environmental Systems Limited purchased the Intellectual Property rights of Techtrol Incineration Limited (www.techtrol.co.uk).

This meaning that Addfield now own and control the complete range of Techtrol “Pyrotec” branded incinerator/ cremator designs, websites/ marketing data along with all other general goodwill and IP of the business.

Of all of our competitors, Techtrol has been probably the only Company that have the same build principals as Addfield, dedicated to excellence in manufacturing quality robust machines.

Techtrol has been manufacturing incineration & cremation equipment since 1986, the expertise and knowledge they have gained is extensive and spans all markets. Like Addfield, Techtrol has developed equipment to suit specific applications and is fit for purpose giving long-term reliability and value for money.

We see this as a very important and positive move for the future expansion plans of Addfield, as this will not only allow us to offer new technology and alternative systems to our customers but also expand our ever growing customer and agent database.

We will over the coming weeks be closely reviewing the Techtrol designs with a view to adding them to the Addfield range of machines and maybe even replacing some of our own designs with Techtrol’s “Pyrotec” range.

This is important to ensure that the Company stays in touch with its market by offering the most comprehensive and fit for purpose equipment on the marketplace.

Mr Martyn Wharmby the previous Managing Director of Techtrol has been retained as an ongoing technical consultant to Addfield. This will help enhance our technical expertise and know-how within our industry enforcing our reputation as “The Leading Supplier” of incineration & cremation equipment.

We are also currently busy building our new website www.addfield.com, we anticipate this website being complete around the end of January 2016. The new website will incorporate the new combined range of equipment and services that we will be offering from the beginning of 2016.

Should you require any further information on the above or any other matter then please do not hesitate to contact me.

We would like to thank you for the support and business that you have given Addfield this last year, with this we would like to wish all of our customers, suppliers and friends a very happy Christmas and a healthy and prosperous new year.