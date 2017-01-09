Active Spectrum Micro-ESR acquired by Bruker

Bruker today announced that it has acquired Active Spectrum Inc. in Foster City, California, the inventor and manufacturer of innovative benchtop micro-ESR (Electron Spin Resonance) spectroscopy systems used for chemistry teaching and research, as well as for applied and industrial applications. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The compact and fully integrated micro-ESR systems developed by Active Spectrum expand Bruker’s existing research and high-end ESR product line with unique, robust and easy-to-use benchtop discrete sample or on-line ESR systems, with remarkably good performance.

Active Spectrum’s micro-ESR systems will be integrated into Bruker’s ESR/EPR portfolio and distributed via Bruker’s global sales, service and channel partner network into applied, industrial and education markets.

ESR is used for the detection of paramagnetic species, and its applications include the analysis of petroleum and lubricants, industrial sensing applications that include the detection of reactive oxygen and nitrogen species. In addition, micro-ESRs are excellent teaching tools and can be used for undergraduate chemistry research.

With this acquisition, Bruker has strengthened its expertise and leadership in benchtop and on-line ESR. Active Spectrum’s unique, performance-leading micro-ESR systems offer an outstanding platform to develop tailored solutions for the industrial and applied markets using very compact magnetic resonance technology.” Dr. Iris Mangelschots, President of the Bruker BioSpin Applied, Industrial & Clinical Division.

James R. White, Ph.D., President and Co-Founder of Active Spectrum Inc., commented: “I am delighted that Bruker, a leader in magnetic resonance known for innovation and dedication to excellence, has acquired our micro-ESR business. We are thrilled that our novel and innovative approach to this technology has been recognized and adopted by Bruker. The addition of our micro-ESR systems to their portfolio will give our customers a wide range of options, backed by Bruker’s global support and service. We are excited to continue to develop new micro-ESR applications for robust, effective and affordable benchtop solutions for applied and industrial markets.”