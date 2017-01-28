Cellectricon, Censo Biotechnologies launch joint technology access program to accelerate CNS and pain research

Cellectricon AB and Censo Biotechnologies Ltdare announcing the introduction of a joint technology access program for a fully humanized phenotypic screening platform targeting preclinical neuroscience and chronic pain research.

The approach combinesinduced pluripotent stem cell-derived (iPSC-derived) cells, sourced and produced byCenso, with Cellectricon’s unique screening technologies, IP and expertise. The platform will enable high quality phenotypic screening of medium throughput libraries in customized human iPSC-derived diseased and healthy control models. Hits can be further evaluated in secondary/safety assays using human iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes and CNS neurons. This battery of human, functional assays will producea highly refined short list of compounds ready for clinical testing.

“Differences in target composition and neuronal processing between humans and model organisms may lead to poor translation between animal studies and the clinical setting. By gaining access to human cells from virtually any disorder, our collaboration with Censo has significantly enhanced our discovery services offering for CNS and chronic pain research. We can now detect compound effects both on the cellular and network level,” said Cellectricon’s VP Discovery Services Paul Karila. “Offering better clinical translation through the application of a fully humanized screening platform, this novel program will accelerate our clients’ discovery efforts in CNS and pain research.”

Censo’s CEO Aidan Courtney added: