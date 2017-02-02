Oxford University Press to publish official journal of Society for the Study of Reproduction

Oxford University Press (OUP) is pleased to announce its partnership with the Society for the Study of Reproduction to publish Biology of Reproduction.

Biology of Reproduction is the official journal of the Society for the Study of Reproduction and publishes original research on a broad range of topics in the field of reproductive biology, as well as reviews on topics of current importance or controversy. Biology of Reproduction is consistently one of the most highly cited journals publishing original research in the field of reproductive biology.

"The Society for the Study of Reproduction is pleased to join in partnership with OUP for publication of our journal, Biology of Reproduction. As a premier journal of basic reproductive sciences, Biology of Reproduction has a long and venerable history, having been established shortly after the founding of the Society. Now, as we approach the 50th anniversary of the Society for the Study of Reproduction, we anticipate that our partnership with OUP will bring enhanced visibility and innovative publishing options to Biology of Reproduction, reaching the world-wide community of reproductive scientists," said Janice Bailey, President of the Society for the Study of Reproduction.

"OUP is very excited to partner with the Society for the Study of Reproduction to publish Biology of Reproduction. It is a great privilege to work with a respected organization like the Society for the Study of Reproduction, and we look forward to helping Biology of Reproduction grow from strength to strength. We will strive to build on Biology of Reproduction's position as a premier journal in reproductive biology and help it take advantage of the many opportunities to come in scientific and medical journals publishing," commented Deborah Dixon, Editorial Director of Medicine and Science Journals at OUP. The latest issue is now available online and can be accessed at: https:/ / academic. oup. com/ biolreprod/ issue This issue will initially be freely accessible.