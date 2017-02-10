IDT completes acquisition of GeneWorks' oligo manufacturing business

February 10, 2017 at 6:12 AM

IDT expands its capacity for direct sales of genomic products in Asia-Pacific region

Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), through its Singapore subsidiary, today completed the acquisition of the oligonucleotide manufacturing business of GeneWorks Pty Ltd. (GeneWorks) in Australia. This acquisition sees IDT expand its reach in the Asia-Pacific region, following its recent establishment of sales offices in Japan and Korea.

As the global leader in custom nucleic acid synthesis, IDT offers GeneWorks customers a broad range of manufacturing options for oligos as well as other high quality products for genomics research. GeneWorks will continue offering molecular and cell biology products and associated services. Both companies are committed to a seamless transition of the business for customers.

Dr Joseph A Walder, IDT founder and CEO, commented:

With this acquisition, we are furthering our goal of making our world-class products and services more easily accessible to scientists around the world. We look forward to availing GeneWorks’ customers of our unrivalled manufacturing capabilities, design expertise, and fast turnaround times.

Peter Guilhaus, Managing Director of GeneWorks, agrees:

With IDT, our customers will continue to receive reliable oligo manufacturing and excellent customer service. We are pleased to begin the transitioning process and are confident our customers will find working with IDT to be efficient, easy, and cost-effective.

Source:

http://eu.idtdna.com/pages/home/news-events/news/2017/02/08/integrated-dna-technologies-acquires-oligo-manufacturing-business-of-geneworks-(australia)

