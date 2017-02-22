Korn Ferry's Futurestep division partners with GSK to provide recruitment services in Life Sciences sector

Futurestep to provide recruitment services across the UK, US and Latin America

Futurestep division of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY), the preeminent global people and organisational advisory firm, has been appointed by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), one of the world's largest science-led global healthcare companies, to provide a Flexible Delivery Solution for recruitment support across the United Kingdom, United States and Latin America.

In a desire to better respond to business requirements and to help prepare for future recruitment demand, GSK chose Futurestep to assist with hiring across its Pharmaceutical, Consumer Healthcare and Vaccines business units. Futurestep will deploy a dedicated onsite team of specialist recruiters across key locations. This will be complemented by dedicated sourcing and screening hubs within Futurestep’s Warsaw, Manchester, Bangalore and Dallas Talent Delivery Centres.

“This is an exciting opportunity to work with GSK, supporting its future growth with a tailored solution that will ensure it continues to attract outstanding talent,” said George Vollmer, Vice President, Global Accounts & Strategic Development, Futurestep. “We have worked closely with GSK’s recruitment leadership to develop a personalised approach and ensure that the solution provided supports their business goals.”

The partnership will allow GSK to leverage Futurestep’s new proprietary talent acquisition platform, bringing together a suite of best-in-class talent acquisition tools, technologies and award-winning IP, including assessment and interview capabilities. The platform will offer meaningful talent market information, as well as a streamlined approach to talent acquisition and management, whilst also improving efficiencies and enabling cost savings over time.

“We are pleased to partner with Futurestep in order to provide additional support to our recruitment teams in key markets. We look forward to learning from each other in order to deliver our objectives and provide the best experience for candidates, our hiring managers, and our teams,” commented Cindy Alisesky, Vice President of Global Recruitment, GSK. “Futurestep shared our passion for innovation and desire to build consistency, efficiency and intelligence. We are excited about the opportunity to leverage Futurestep’s platform to drive our business performance and competitiveness.”

“Life Sciences is a sector in which the battle for talent is becoming increasingly fraught; our partnership with GSK will assist them in continuing to attract top talent in this sector thereby helping to support their business,” said Kay Cooper, Vice President, Key Accounts, Futurestep. “We are exceedingly proud to be working with GSK and look forward to creating an efficient and effective solution for them.”

GSK employs diverse talent who enjoy a challenging and rewarding career unified under one mission – to improve the quality of human life by enabling people to do more, feel better, live longer. Whether working in corporate head office functions, science based disciplines such as R&D or ensuring the successful production and supply of life changing pharmaceuticals within engineering, manufacturing and supply chain, a world of opportunities is opened to ambitious, driven professionals.