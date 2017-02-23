Study highlights need to change edible marijuana product labels to ensure safety

February 23, 2017 at 4:30 AM

Pot brownies may be a thing of the past as there are new edible marijuana products, or edibles, on the market, including chocolates, candies, and cookies. These products are legally sold in Colorado and Washington, and according to a new study conducted by RTI International, changes to their labels are needed to ensure people know what they are consuming and that they are safely consuming the products.

The new study published in the International Journal of Drug Policy, found that many of the adults who participated in the study are not reading labels, and if they are, information is often hard to decipher.

"We discovered that people think there is too much information listed on the labels of edibles, thus potentially overlooking important information on consumption advice" said Sheryl C. Cates, corresponding author of the study and senior research policy analyst at RTI. "Our study also determined that labels often do not make it clear that the product contains marijuana, which can lead to accidental ingestion."

Researchers conducted four focus groups in Denver and Seattle with 94 adult consumers and nonconsumers. Participants revealed concerns with edible labels, and suggested that more needs to be done to inform and educate consumers and nonconsumers about the possible risks of edibles.

In 2012, Colorado and Washington became the first two states in the United States to legalize marijuana for recreational use with retail sales starting in 2014. According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, edibles accounted for nearly half of total marijuana sales in the state for 2014. In Washington, edibles accounted for about 40 percent of marijuana sales according to Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (reported in 2016).

"As the popularity of edibles grow, it is important that labels clearly and concisely provide consumers important information," Cates said. "Web- and video-based education and using graphics on labels may be easy, cost-effective ways to inform buyers and the public."

Since conducting this research, the states of Colorado and Washington have changed some of the requirements for labeling of edibles based on increasing public concern. Lessons learned from Colorado and Washington, can help inform the labeling of edibles as additional states allow the sale of edibles for recreational use.

Source:

http://www.rti.org/news/lollipop-or-edible

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Routine small animal MR imaging using the ICON

I’m an Assistant Professor at the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of the Complutense University, Madrid. Until five years ago I had been working here at the university, part time with a private clinic, where I worked in MRI and MR spectroscopy for clinical applications.

Routine small animal MR imaging using the ICON

Rapid patient recruitment and reduced trial costs: is LDS the answer?

LDS stands for Linked Database System, which essentially describes what it does. Our LDS technology uses multiple sources of information from hospitals, GPs and pharmacies. However in the future this information could also come from other health data sources e.g. your smartphone, Fitbit etc.

Rapid patient recruitment and reduced trial costs: is LDS the answer?

Targeting RNA repeats

RNA repeats are stretches of code in the body that incrementally repeat. For example, in the most common cause of adult-on-set muscular dystrophy a RNA has a repeat of r(CUG) and this three letter code can repeat thousands of times.

Targeting RNA repeats
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »