Ellutia Chromatography Solutions opens new state-of-the-art facility in Cambridge, UK

New premises to support growth in customer delivery and support opened by International Trade Minister

Ellutia Chromatography Solutions, the world-renowned gas chromatography instruments and solutions company, officially opened its new state-of-the-art facility in Lancaster Way Business Park, Ely, on 28th February 2017, consolidating its offices, laboratories, production and warehouse on one site. Ellutia is the first occupier within the Enterprise Zone at the business park and the official opening was attended by Mark Garnier, Minister in the Department for International Trade and Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire.

Mark Garnier with Phillip James

The new premises covers 15,000 sq. ft. and the investment made supports the company’s vision to be a world leader in the design and production of innovative and unique gas chromatography instruments. The site will give Ellutia the room for its planned growth, with an expected increase in staff levels by 40% over the next two years.

Mark Garnier, Minister in the Department for International Trade, said:

Ellutia are the embodiment of Cambridge’s enterprising spirit and show what can be achieved when UK companies take advantage of the global demand for our products and services. With ambitious plans to increase their exports and break into new markets, my department will continue to support them as they achieve their potential.

Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, said:

It was superb to visit Ellutia in its new premises. Ellutia is a growing business operating in a significant market and it was interesting to hear about their current exports and plans for growth.

Philip James, Managing Director at Ellutia commented:

Ellutia’s long term strategy focuses on evolving and enhancing our product offerings, continually improving service to our customers and strengthening the network of R&D companies in the Cambridge area.

He added:

A key consideration for us when choosing this location was our staff. By being based outside the city of Cambridge, our employees enjoy the travel benefits and lower cost of living Ely offers. But we are still in close proximity to Cambridge and London, where much scientific innovation takes place with the help of our instruments.

Based in Ely, Cambridgeshire, UK, Ellutia (Formerly Cambridge Scientific Instruments Ltd) has been developing and manufacturing chromatography instrumentation and providing gas chromatography solutions for over 20 years. Ellutia also specialises in the customisation of these products, collaborating closely with customers to produce, install and support systems to fit their exact requirements. Ellutia has regional offices in both the USA and Germany as well as distributors around the world.

Chromatography is a versatile analytical technique used to separate a mixture into its individual components. Chromatography instruments are used in the food and beverage, chemical, semiconductor industries; and environmental testing.