Exact replication studies may accelerate development of better cancer treatments

March 15, 2017 at 9:58 PM

In response to rising concern that many published scientific results may be false, the Reproducibility Project: Cancer Biology set out to replicate findings from the 50 most cited cancer studies from 2010-2012. A perspective in AACC's Clinical Chemistry journal discusses the project's preliminary results and suggests changes the research community can make to prevent reproducibility issues from inhibiting cancer care.

The translation of cancer research into real-world treatments is strikingly inefficient, with only 5% of potential cancer drugs making it from the research lab through phase III clinical testing, compared with the 20% of cardiovascular therapies that pass phase III testing. One potential explanation for this high failure rate is that very few cancer research findings are confirmed by independent studies. Recently, the major pharmaceutical company Amgen was only able to validate 6 out of 53—or 11% of—landmark cancer papers, but did not release the list of studies checked due to confidentiality issues. The Reproducibility Project: Cancer Biology was launched in an effort to build on this investigation in a more transparent manner.

In January, the Reproducibility Project released the results of its first five replication studies, one of which failed outright, while the other four yielded inconclusive or moderately successful results. In this perspective, John P.A. Ioannidis, MD, DSc, of Stanford University in Stanford, California—an expert on reproducibility—discusses how the failed replication study underscores the limitations of conceptual replication, which is the current standard for confirming biomedical research results.

Related Stories

Prior to the Reproducibility Project—which used exact replication—at least 10 other labs had seemingly validated the unreplicated paper's findings that a particular peptide can enhance the efficacy of chemotherapy drugs. However, Ioannidis notes that these validation studies were conceptual replications instead of exact, which means their experimental conditions differed from those in the original study. For example, the validating labs looked at different cancer types or different anti-tumor peptides. Additionally, it is unknown whether these other labs tried multiple variants on the original study before finding one that yielded the desired results, since this information isn't documented with conceptual replications.

Unfortunately, it is very difficult for researchers to publish exact replication studies because they aren't novel, which is why conceptual replications proliferate. As this example from the Reproducibility Project shows though, encouraging and funding exact replication is essential to confirming cancer research results and accelerating the development of cancer treatments that will benefit patients.

"For those who question how much we can spend on replication, the answer is probably a thousand-fold more, easily," said Ioannidis. "The entire [Reproducibility Project: Cancer Biology] costs $2 million. Waste in biomedical research is estimated to be tens, perhaps even hundreds of billions, annually. To do better, insights on reproducibility will be crucial. It is not about shaming and tarnishing reputations. It is about whether our observations are solid and eventually can have practical value."

Source:

https://www.aacc.org/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Combination therapy that targets immune-busting cells effective in treating advanced prostate cancer
Drug could activate innate anti-tumor immunity to eradicate aggressive prostate cancer in mice
Endostatin can decrease proliferation of castration-resistant prostate cancer cells
Hormonal contraceptives and hair dyes linked to increased risk of breast cancer
Targeting cancer stem cells may be effective way to prevent spread of squamous cell carcinoma
TSRI researchers develop new drug candidates to target prostate and triple negative breast cancers
Thyroid cancer patients opting for non-intervention face challenging path, study reveals
Early death from pediatric cancer subtypes more likely to happen than previously reported

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Bacterial cell counting and sizing using the Multisizer

Two application areas seeing a major surge for the Multisizer are in environmental research and for optimization of recombinant protein expression in the lab. An example of the former is work published last year by researchers at the University of Aalborg in Denmark. They used the Multisizer 4e instrument to count and size pathogenic E. coli and to study the ability of another environmental organism D. magna to reduce this pathogenic E. coli strain in the environment.

Bacterial cell counting and sizing using the Multisizer

Evolution of immuno-oncology

Immuno-oncology did not exist four years ago, it's a term coined by Dr. Axel Hoos, Head of the newly defined immuno-oncology department at GSK. He is also Senior Vice President Therapeutic Area (TA) and Head for Oncology R&D. Previously, it was referred to as cancer immunotherapy, but now it is called immuno-oncology (IO).

Evolution of immuno-oncology

Mobile device management strategy in healthcare

Jamf’s mission is very simple: we want to help organizations succeed with Apple devices. It's a very broad mission, Apple devices are getting used increasingly more in businesses, for example healthcare providers and in a variety of other industries, such as education. Our goal is to help them succeed with Apple devices to either empower their employees, empower their teachers or students, and help IT be more effective and efficient.

Mobile device management strategy in healthcare

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Diet rich in carotenoids and vitamin C may protect against lung cancer, study suggests