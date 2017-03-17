AACI expresses opposition to President Trump's proposed cuts to NIH funding for FY 2018

March 17, 2017 at 1:21 AM

The Association of American Cancer Institutes (AACI) expresses opposition to President Donald Trump's proposed "skinny budget" for Fiscal Year (FY) 2018. The President's recommendation would cut funding to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) by $6 billion, or approximately 19 percent, which translates to a cut of nearly $1 billion in funding to the National Cancer Institute (NCI). These drastic cuts to the NIH and NCI would significantly reduce each budget to the equivalent of FY 2002 funding levels.

While cancer centers were encouraged by the funding stream included in the 21st Century Cures Act, this fund is not a sufficient alternative to appropriations for the NIH and NCI and would not cover the extreme budget reductions proposed in the "skinny budget." Additionally, the federal government has yet to fund the NIH and NCI for FY 2017, as it continues to operate at FY 2016 levels.

Related Stories

AACI Executive Director Barbara Duffy Stewart, MPH, said in response to the President's proposal, "Federal investments in cancer research have led to advancements in our understanding of cancer and groundbreaking research that has the potential to accelerate progress faster than ever before. A severely reduced biomedical research budget would diminish academic cancer centers' ability to develop and discover breakthrough therapies and treatments for patients, and potentially sideline promising research projects that are still under review for funding."

AACI institutions house more than 20,000 scientific, clinical and public health investigators who collaborate in order to translate research findings into new approaches to preventing and treating cancer, but there is more to be done to make continued progress. These institutions are beacons of discovery and are largely funded by the NIH and NCI, which rely on stable and predictable federal funding to invest in groundbreaking cancer research.

Stewart added, "AACI cancer centers are at the forefront of developing new methods for the prevention and detection of cancers and the delivery of high quality cancer care. The proposed cuts to the NIH and NCI budget for FY 2018 are unacceptable. We join our colleagues in the biomedical research community in urging members of Congress to reject President Trump's proposed cuts to NIH and provide a robust federal investment to the NIH and NCI for not only the current Fiscal Year, but for FY 2018 and beyond."

Source:

http://www.aaci-cancer.org/

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

TSRI researchers develop new drug candidates to target prostate and triple negative breast cancers
Breast cancer mortality rate has dropped massively over last 30 years
Targeting cancer stem cells may be effective way to prevent spread of squamous cell carcinoma
Bowel cancer medication could help treat patients with early-onset Parkinson's disease, study suggests
Hair loss prevention device for breast cancer patients showcased by Paxman at Vienna conference
Combination therapy that targets immune-busting cells effective in treating advanced prostate cancer
Endostatin can decrease proliferation of castration-resistant prostate cancer cells
Diet rich in carotenoids and vitamin C may protect against lung cancer, study suggests

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Centrifugal concentrators for biological applications

In life science labs around the world the task of concentration of a solute in a solution is commonly achieved using evaporator technology. Such technologies are also widely used in the concentration of pharmaceutical / natural product preparations using an extraction, precipitation and drying of the crude active agent protocol.

Centrifugal concentrators for biological applications

Bacterial cell counting and sizing using the Multisizer

Two application areas seeing a major surge for the Multisizer are in environmental research and for optimization of recombinant protein expression in the lab. An example of the former is work published last year by researchers at the University of Aalborg in Denmark. They used the Multisizer 4e instrument to count and size pathogenic E. coli and to study the ability of another environmental organism D. magna to reduce this pathogenic E. coli strain in the environment.

Bacterial cell counting and sizing using the Multisizer

Evolution of immuno-oncology

Immuno-oncology did not exist four years ago, it's a term coined by Dr. Axel Hoos, Head of the newly defined immuno-oncology department at GSK. He is also Senior Vice President Therapeutic Area (TA) and Head for Oncology R&D. Previously, it was referred to as cancer immunotherapy, but now it is called immuno-oncology (IO).

Evolution of immuno-oncology

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Thyroid cancer patients opting for non-intervention face challenging path, study reveals