Octapharma uses G:BOX Chemi XX6 imager to accurately characterise large therapeutic proteins

March 17, 2017 at 11:30 AM

Syngene, a world-leading manufacturer of image analysis solutions, is pleased to announce its G:BOX Chemi XX6 multi-application-functional imager is being utilised by scientists at major human protein R&D company, Octapharma Biopharmaceuticals GmbH in Germany for analysing a range of large proteins. This is allowing the researchers there to accurately characterise proteins which will be used as therapies to treat conditions such as Haemophilia A.

Researchers in the Molecular Biochemistry Unit at Octapharma in Berlin are using a G:BOX Chemi XX6 system to analyse proteins of up to 20 million KDa on oversized agarose gels and blots of up to 22cm.

These proteins have been isolated from the plasma of healthy individuals or are recombinant versions of these plasma proteins, and studying them is allowing scientists at Octapharma to accurately analyse characteristics such as the folding, phosphorylation and glycosylation of the proteins which will be used as therapies to treat conditions such as Haemophilia A.

Dr Guido Kohla, Deputy Head of the Molecular Biochemistry Unit at Octapharma commented:

We are studying a range of proteins some of which are very large and this means we have to separate them using oversized agarose gels and then transfer them onto large blots. Most of the imaging systems we assessed could not accommodate such big gels and blots so we had difficulty imaging our proteins. However, because the G:BOX Chemi XX6 has a high resolution camera and an adjustable stage we can easily analyse even our biggest gels and blots.

Guido added:

We  have found the G:BOX Chemi XX6 software is easy to use and are now looking at analysing 2D DIGE (Difference Gel Electrophoresis) gels stained with three different fluorescent dyes using the system. Since the G:BOX Chemi XX6 is so versatile this allows us the flexibility we need for the diverse number of projects we have to work on now and in the future so  we are very happy to have chosen the G:BOX Chemi XX6.

Scientists wanting to find out more about the versatile G:BOX Chemi XX6 should click the link for more details: http://www.syngene.com/g-box-chemi-xx6/

“We’re pleased to hear that the G:BOX Chemi XX6 multi-functional imager is helping scientists at Octapharma to accurately analyse important therapeutic proteins,” said Rob Van den Broek, European Sales Manager at Syngene, “researchers struggling to image a range of different types or sizes of gels and blots like Octapharma, should assess Syngene’s technology to see how having a G:BOX Chemi XX6 imaging system would improve their image analysis.”

