New NuGenius gel imaging system powered by Raspberry Pi computer offers accurate method to detect disease causing genes

Syngene, a world-leading manufacturer of image analysis solutions, is pleased to introduce its powerful, NuGenius gel imaging system, the first in the world to be run by a Raspberry Pi computer. This easy-to-use system quickly generates high quality images of DNA gels and is a sensitive, affordable routine imager for applications such as detecting disease causing genes.

Complete with a high-resolution 5-million-pixel camera, UV filter and integrated Raspberry Pi computer the compact NuGenius is the perfect choice for quick, accurate DNA imaging.

Featuring a touch screen controlled by image capture software, the system is simple for both students and experienced scientists alike to set up and rapidly generate images of fluorescently labelled gel types commonly used to detect genetic defects and genes that cause diseases such as cancer.

Since the NuGenius uses a Raspberry Pi computer, there is no need to use an external computer as the system’s touch screen provides intuitive basic annotation and editing features. Images can be easily saved for detailed analysis on a researcher’s own computer using GeneTools software, which is free with the system. This ensures that the NuGenius will only be in use by scientists for a short time, making the system ideal for busy labs where an imager needs to be available.

Dr Lindsey Kirby, Product Manager at Syngene explains:

Being a Cambridge based company ourselves we are very aware of the Raspberry Pi computer and spent considerable time testing it with our image analysers. To our delight we found that the processor is so powerful that it could easily run all the applications for imaging a DNA gel. We then did some hardware and software redesign around the Raspberry Pi and produced the exciting NuGenius imager, which is simple enough for even school children to use.

Eben Upton, CEO at Raspberry Pi comments:

Our ethos is to make computing accessible and we are pleased to discover that Syngene has embraced this philosophy to design an accessible DNA imaging system to detect genetic diseases. This novel application of our Raspberry Pi computer is a very exciting development.

“We’re delighted to be launching a new sensitive, affordable gel imager,” says, Matthew Dunne, Senior Divisional Manager at Syngene, “the great technology that we’ve packed into this compact system, makes NuGenius perfect for busy, budget-conscious university departments and genetic testing laboratories alike.”

To find out more about the exciting NuGenius with integrated Raspberry Pi, click this link: http://www.syngene.com/nugenius-gel-imaging-system/