Syngene introduces new Dynamic Fielding feature in GeneSys image capture software

Syngene, a world-leading manufacturer of image analysis solutions, is pleased to introduce a new Dynamic Fielding feature in its GeneSys image capture software. This powerful feature autocorrects for edge effects caused by all lens and lighting in image analysers, providing a consistent image for scientists to accurately quantify DNA and proteins on their gels.

With UV, blue and white lighting and lenses used in all CCD based image analysis systems, there is an edge effect which makes the outside lanes of a gel darker than the middle. This can cause inaccuracy issues if the protein or DNA in these lanes is being used for quantification.

Utilising an intelligent algorithm, Dynamic Fielding solves this problem by automatically producing a perfect gel image with evenly illuminated bands and spots across the entire gel. This saves scientists the time and effort of re-running gels to check their protein and DNA quantification results.

Using the new Dynamic Fielding feature of GeneSys is simple as the software has a touch-screen button which guides users effortlessly through image capture. This innovative feature has been developed for use with all lenses, lighting types and blue light converter screens used in Syngene’s G:BOX range of systems, ensuring scientists can quickly capture consistent images of even the most complex fluorescent multiplex gels.

“Without using a clever method to correct for edge effects, results from the middle and the edge of a gel can vary by as much as 10 percent,” states Dr Lindsey Kirby, Product Manager at Syngene, “this is why scientists using a G:BOX imager will love the new Neutral Fielding feature of the GeneSys software because they can now be confident that their DNA and protein quantification results are accurate from whichever lane they are analysing in the gel.”